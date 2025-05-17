VIDEO: Kevin Young's star signee AJ Dybantsa challenges BYU fans for free food while putting in a shift at McDonald's

In a YouTube video posted on his official channel Friday, five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa spent the day working a shift at McDonald's. The 6-foot-9 forward jumped behind the counter to take orders, served customers both inside and at the drive-through, and even signed a few items for fans who recognized him.

One of the most entertaining parts of the video came when Dybantsa decided to have some fun with fans by handing out free food, but only if they completed a challenge. The first one was a push-up challenge, which a fan quickly did.

"First person do five push-up gets an Oreo McFlurry," AJ said (Timestamp - 3:26)

The next set of challenges shifted from physical to trivia. He asked if anyone knew his birthday, to which there were a few wrong guesses, until one fan finally nailed it and earned their free meal.

AJ also asked the fans which year McDonald's was created, and one fan got it right as well. He then wrapped up the video with a TikTok dance video, which he took with the BYU mascot Cosmo.

AJ Dybantsa has already touched down on BYU Campus and has even had training sessions with coach Kevin Young and the rest of the team. BYU fans definitely can't wait to see him wear the Cougars jersey next season.

AJ Dybantsa visits Jamaica for charity initiative

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, in collaboration with Bob & Rita Marley's foundation, visited Jamaica for a charity initiative which ran from May 8 to 12. AJ, whose mother is from the country, embarked on this initiative to help empower grassroots basketball within the country through equipment donations and school tours.

According to AJ, he hoped to inspire the next generation with this initiative:

"I was taught by my parents to give back and what better way to do that than the place where my mother was born," AJ said. "I just hope to inspire the next generation of young ball players."

AJ shared some pictures from the visit on his Instagram page on Thursday.

The post included pictures of him handing out gifts to and playing on the courts with the kids.

