Even before playing his first college game, AJ Dybantsa is passing on his skillset to the next generation of aspiring hoopers. The top-ranked 2025 recruit partnered with the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation to visit Jamaica and give back to its grassroots basketball community.

On Tuesday, he uploaded images from the visit to his Instagram. He was seen engaging with the fans and getting some shots up with them. Jeremiah Marley of the iconic musician Bob Marley's family, was also captured in Dybantsa's post.

"Jus call yuhself lucky wen yuh si mi," the post read.

AJ Dybantsa was on the island from May 8 to 12 and was accompanied by his parents. The engagement and charitable outreach aimed to inspire the upcoming athletes.

They also teamed up with the Jamaica Basketball Association to help elevate the local basketball programs via school tours and equipment donations. One of the main reasons Dybantsa chose the island nation was because it is the birthplace of his mother, Chelsea.

"I was taught by my parents to give back and what better way to do that than the place where my mother was born," he said. "I just hope to inspire the next generation of young ball players."

Why did AJ Dybantsa choose BYU?

AJ Dybantsa has been the nation's best high school prospect since Cooper Flagg reclassified to the 2024 class. The forward had no shortage of options before committing to BYU in December. Programs like Alabama, Kansas and North Carolina are all vying for his talents.

However, Dybantsa chose the Cougars behind head coach Kevin Young, his experience in the NBA, and the quality of his coaching staff.

"I went on my visit, head coach - all the way down to the analytics guy, analytics guy - all the way to the dietician - is all NBA staff. Even the strength coach," Dybantsa shared with ESPN after revealing his decision.

Coach Young worked with the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, coaching players like Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler. He also collaborated with Kevin Durant, whose game AJ Dybantsa mirrors.

