"We finna just make millions": AJ Dybantsa jokes about his plans beyond his basketball career 

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa has wrapped up his high school journey. On Saturday, the five-star prospect shared a video titled 'I Dunked Over Angel Reese...' on his YouTube channel.
In the video, he talks about his weekend in New York City. From the McDonald's All-American game, custom shoes at Nike to performing a dunk over WNBA star Angel Reese. Dybantsa also talked about his plans for BYU and the future and the best talents he has played with.
While discussing his goals off the court, Dybantsa humorously suggested he might start something like TNT with his friends.
"I'm pretty boring. I don't really do nothing," AJ Dybantsa said. "I forgot who told me, but someone told me that I'll be good on TV. So, when I'm done playing, me and three of my boys are gonna make like the next TNT and we finna just make millions. Just chilling." (Timestamp - 4:20)
AJ Dybantsa also talked about his off-court plans. He surprised many when he revealed he’ll study financial planning at BYU.
Then, too, he joked that his true dream is to become a TV analyst alongside Shaquille O’Neal.
“I’m going to study financial planning. But when I’m done playing basketball, I hope to just be on TV with what Shaq [O’Neal] and them do,” he told Andscape.
When asked if he has the necessary personality to join the likes of Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, Dybantsa laughed, saying that friends and mentors already praise him for his on-camera charisma.
AJ Dybantsa aims for one year at BYU
AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school Class of 2025, has one clear goal for his college career. He wants to spend only one year at BYU before the NBA.
“Obviously, that’s a goal (going to the NBA), I’m only trying to go there (BYU) for one year,” Dybantsa told Gabriella Gonzalez during a Q&A in February.
The 6-foot-9 small forward reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class in October. He chose BYU over Kansas, Alabama and North Carolina. He has consistently given outstanding performances for Utah Prep. He also helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team win gold at the 2023 FIBA Americas Championship.
ESPN analysts project Dybantsa as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. This claim is backed by his perfect 1.000 rating in the 247Sports Composite. This honour is shared with stars such as LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Wiggins. Off the court, he already holds NIL deals with Nike and Red Bull.