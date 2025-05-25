  • home icon
  VIDEO: Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. put up impressive display in massive win over Darius Adams' PSA Cardinals

VIDEO: Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. put up impressive display in massive win over Darius Adams' PSA Cardinals

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 25, 2025 17:24 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty

The Oakland Soldiers' dynamic duo of Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. were back in action over the weekend in Kansas City at the Nike EYBL Circuit. The two showed off what they can do on Saturday, as they took on five-star recruit Dylan Mingo and the PSA Cardinals.

The two five-star prospects worked in tandem brilliantly during the game as we can see in the video highlights embedded above. Stokes and Crowe shot neat jumpers, drove to the rim with determination, finished well at the rim and showed sensibility in passing the rock to open teammates.

Even though the PSA Cardinals had a five-star prospect of their own in Dylan Mingo, Darius Adams and Co. condeded a 54-68 loss to the Oakland Soldiers.

Tyran Stokes led the Soldiers with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one block. On the other hand, Jason Crowe Jr. added 20 points, two rebounds and four assists.

As for their opponents, Dylan Mingo led the PSA Cardinals with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The win over the PSA Cardinals on Saturday brings the Oakland Soldiers to a 7-2 record. Their only losses came from the two still-undefeated teams in the U17 Nike EYBL Circuit, the New York Rens and Team Takeover.

Oakland have two more games in the month of May, with the next one happening on Sunday against Team Durant. Tyran Stokes and crew will be back in action after that on Monday, taking on Team Herro. This means their next two contests will be against teams backed by NBA stars.

On3 ranks Stokes as the No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2026 as well as the No. 1 small forward and the No. 1 prospect in California. Meanwhile, Jason Crowe Jr. is ranked No. 6 by On3.

Tyran Stokes invited to attend the USA Basketball training camp once again

Tyran Stokes has plenty of experience in representing the United States in basketball, helping Team USA win the U17 World Cup in Turkey last year. With the FIBA U19 World Cup happening in June, he has once again been called upon to suit up for the red, white and blue.

The tournament will be held on June 28 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Stokes is one of the 33 players called upon to join the training camp on June 14 in Colorado Springs. Others called include AJ Dybantsa, Jason Crowe Jr., Koa Peat, Tajh Ariza and Chris Cenac Jr. among others.

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Edited by Satagni Sikder
