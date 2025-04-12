"Want the Aaliyah one": Hoops fans react to AI-action figure renditions of high school basketball stars Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts & others

The AI trends have had a strong hold on the current pop culture scene. Earlier in the week, AI Ghibli art shook the world; now, AI-action figure renditions have taken social media by storm.

Ad

On Friday, SI.com's high school vertical shared AI-Action figure renditions of top hoopers in the high school circuit in a carousel post on Instagram. The fans were amused and couldn't get enough of their favourite players. The carousel post featured Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez, UCLA signee Sienna Betts, USC signee Jazzy Davidson, Cal signee Aaliyahna Morris and Duke signee Emilee Skinner.

"These girls are built different," read the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"How do I get one. Want the Aaliyah one," wrote a fan.

"@the_aaliyah_chavez they didn't forget your chain either," commented another fan.

"Mannn, I would buy that, signed y to do!" reacted another fYo go girl," stated another user.

Hoops fans react to AI-action figure renditions of high school basketball stars via Instagram.

"You Go girl," wrote another fan.

Ad

"Love, Love, Love," elated a fan,

"Super Girl," hyped up another fan.

Hoops fans react to AI-action figure renditions of high school basketball stars via Instagram.

SI's high school vertical on Instagram also shared similar AI-action figure renditions of Cameron Boozer, Brayden Burries, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Caleb Holt and Darryn Peterson.

Ad

" The boys are taking over," read the caption.

Ad

Aaliyah Chavez, Seinna Betts rake up accolades at the 2025 McDAAG

One of the most touted high school basketball events, the McDonald's All-American games, recently concluded last month. Chavez and Betts were part of the West roster and lifted the McDAAG cup, edging out the East roster with a 104-82 victory. With that, both Aaliyah Chavez and Siena Betts added another set of achievements to their high school portfolio.

Ad

Oklahoma commit Chavez won the Women's 3-point competition at McDonald's All-American, outscoring Grace Knox, Nyla Brooks and Agot Makeer to claim the title.

On the other hand, UCLA signee Sienna Betts was awarded the McDonald's All-American Game MVP title. She recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, leading the West over the East roster.

"Seinna Betts takes home MVP honors at the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls game," read the caption.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the conclusion of McDonald's All-American, all eyes are set on the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit.

Also read: Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez dominates as she wins Player of the Year honor from a fourth major high school basketball panel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More