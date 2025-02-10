WATCH: $3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 38 points against Iowa United at the Grind Session 

Utah Prep star AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 and the $3.8 million NIL-valued player (according to On3), showed off his scoring prowess in another game during the Grind Session. Dybantsa scored 38 points to help his team win 69-61 over Iowa United on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9 forward shifted past the defenders in the paint to convert his buckets. Furthermore, he also looked comfortable shooting the ball from beyond the arc. Famous basketball page SLAM HS published some highlights of Dybantsa's game on Instagram.

Trending

"#1 ranked AJ Dybantsa just dropped 38 PTS in a win over Iowa United 🚨🔥 @aj.dybantsa @therealgrindsession," the caption of the post said.

Along with 38 points, Dybantsa also grabbed seven boards, dished out three assists and had two steals. His teammate JJ Mandaquit finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

For Iowa United, Arafan Diane recorded a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks. Kaleel Sutton-White had 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

AJ Dybantsa displayed his explosiveness in his previous game against Kansas signee and Dream City Hoops' player Darryn Peterson as well. He scored a double-double with 44 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. However, Peterson's team took the win by a six-point margin (96-90).

According to MaxPreps, Dybantsa has represented his school in six matches this season, averaging 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The Brockton, Massachusetts native ranks at the first spot in the High School Basketball NIL Rankings and the sixth spot in the NIL 100.

Why will AJ Dybantsa miss the 2025 Iverson Classic?

The No. 1 recruit was selected to play this year's edition of the Iverson Classic alongside some top prospects including Nate Ament, Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff and more. The event will be held at the Hampton Coliseum on May 3.

However, the Cougars signee will miss the game as he will have to enroll at BYU at the end of April.

Another player will be selected to replace AJ Dybantsa and the roster will be split into two teams, according to On3.

