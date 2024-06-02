WATCH: 4-star OT Ziyare Addison shares snippets from his official visit to Florida

Ziyare Addison, a 4-star offensive tackle, visited the University of Florida to experience and understand the Gators' campus life and football program. The athlete from Tampa Sumner High School has made several visits to Florida, indicating a keen interest in the university. He shared a video on Instagram of what the campus has to offer.

Addison also met UF head coach Billy Napier during his visit. He shared a photo of the two sitting in a car on X.

Reflecting on his interactions with the coaching staff, Addison had praise for co-offensive line coach John Decoster.

“Oh man, (co-offensive line) coach John (Decoster), he’s very detail-oriented. It shows that he was in the league for three years; not even just with power points, but even at practice, there were the small details where you think you did a good job," Addison told On3.

Addison also expressed admiration for co-offensive line coach Rob Sale's approach:

"He was with the Giants for a couple of years. They’re really building a semi-pro-style program. It’s really pro-prepping and getting you ready for the league.

Addison has visits lined up for Oregon on June 7th, Penn State on June 14th and Florida State on June 21st. He has already explored opportunities at UCLA and Georgia.

Per On3 Industry Ranking, Addison ranks as the nation's 179th overall prospect, the 15th offensive tackle, and the 26th recruit from Florida in 2025.

Multi-sport athlete Ziyare Addison considers FSU among top choices

Ziyare Addison is an athlete excelling in football, wrestling and track. He showcased his prowess on the mat with a 7-2 record at the East Bay 10 Way Dual to kick off his junior wrestling season.

Addison's track achievements are impressive. During his sophomore year, he clocked 12.84 in the 100-meter dash and 25.58 (1.1) in the 200-meter dash.

Addison was pivotal for Sumner High School's football team in 2023. He was the starting left tackle, contributing to a regional finals appearance in Florida's 4M playoffs.

Addison also demonstrated defensive skills with 11 tackles (4 TFL). He seems to be seriously considering playing for the Florida State Seminoles during their next college football season.

"Overall, FSU is really high on my list right now," Addison shared with Warchant.

The Seminoles offered Addison first in June 2022, which has secured their position in his recruitment process. On 247Sports composite ranking, he is the No. 213 overall prospect, No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 31 recruit from Florida.