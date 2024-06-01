WATCH: 4-star WR Travis Smith walks the red carpet with head coach Kirby Smart on his visit to Georgia

Travis Smith Jr., a highly-regarded four-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, made a significant impression during his official visit to the University of Georgia on Friday. Accompanied by head coach Kirby Smart, Smith suited up in a Bulldogs uniform and participated in a red-carpet photo shoot.

Per On3, Georgia is trending heavily for Smith. At the On3 Elite Series in Nashville, which included an educational seminar on NIL and post-football life, Smith said that Georgia and Tennessee are currently leading his recruitment.

"The leading two right now, Georgia and Tennessee, they’re really pushing hard," Smith said. "They’re really at a standstill with each other. But ‘Bama and Auburn, they really have a lot to show upcoming with these official visits."

Travis Smith's connection with Georgia is strong, having made multiple trips to Athens last fall and returning this spring.

“When I go there, I can just feel the winning nature of everybody,” Smith said of UGA. “From the staff, the players, even from the medical staff. They have a winning culture.”

Travis Smith to announce commitment on July 13

Travis Smith Jr. is set to announce his college commitment on July 13. Smith is deciding between Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. After Georgia, Smith will visit Auburn on June 7, Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21.

These visits are crucial for Smith and his family as they seek further differentiation among the finalists. According to 247Sports, Smith is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Smith spoke about the importance of these visits.

“Most important. They definitely have to sell themselves. I’m just ready to see what they have to offer," Smith said (via On3).

"But me seeing these OVs, that will be the determining factor where I go to school. Those four schools, all of them have an equal chance, but the frontrunners are definitely Georgia and Tennessee.”

Ranked as the No. 75 overall prospect and the No. 11 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, Travis Smith is also the No. 11 player in Georgia. His commitment would be a significant addition to any program.

Currently, Kirby Smart and Georgia boast the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class, with commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2025, including three-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. Notably, Georgia football secured the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, underscoring their recruiting prowess.