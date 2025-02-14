WATCH: 5-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. leads Inglewood to victory with 40-point display

Jason Crowe Jr., son of former NBA player Jason Crowe, is ranked seventh in the Class of 2026. The five-star recruit has been phenomenal for Inglewood High School (Lynwood, CA) and showed his scoring prowess again during an 80-69 triumph on Wednesday against the Westlake Warriors.

Everything seemed to be going right for the 6-foot-2 point guard, who dominated defenders in the paint with fancy footwork and his mid-dribble shots. He also converted shots from deep to score 40 points and take home the win.

Some of his highlights were uploaded by the basketball page "The Hoops Pill" on Instagram:

With this win, Inglewood now enters Round 2 of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California) and will face Windward on Friday. The winner of this matchup will face either St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy or Mira Costa in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Furthermore, this win also marks the team's 14th straight home victory, improving their record to 28-4, while Westlake's defeat ends their four-game away winning streak, bumping them to a 19-10 record.

Inglewood was also helped by Parker Jefferson's double-double, recording 17 points and grabbing 13 boards.

Besides his 40 points, Jason Crowe also recorded eight rebounds and three steals, marking his 26th game in a row in which he has scored at least 18 points, a record that started in the 93-77 win against Bakersfield on Dec. 7.

Crowe has been essential for Inglewood this season, having played 26 games and averaging 35.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest. He ranks third in his position and fourth in California. According to On3, he has received offers from UCLA, USC, California State University - Long Beach, New Mexico State, Florida State and Louisville, among others.

Jason Crowe Jr. talks about being mentored by 5-time NBA All-Star

Jason Crowe Jr. appeared on Paul Pierce's "Truth Lounge" podcast in December and talked about getting advice from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

"Jayson Tatum. I talk to him here and there. He always gives me pointers and stuff like that," Crowe said (32:53). "I text him every couple days and stuff like that. And then obviously Westbrook, playing for his program, we talk very often, just give me pointers and stuff like that and so that's it."

While Jason Crowe still has another year to decide on his collegiate career, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine states that UCLA and USC lead the race to sign the guard.

