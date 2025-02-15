WATCH: 5-star prospect Kate Harpring drops 32-points to lead her high school to a playoff victory

No. 2-ranked 2026 prospect Kate Harpring is aiming for another state title for her team, the Marist School War Eagles, with their campaign continuing in the Regional Championship playoffs. Her team took on the Northview Titans on Friday, and she dropped 32 points to lead the War Eagles to victory.

It was another dominant win for Kate Harpring and the Marist War Eagles, winning by 39 points with a final score of 80-41. The team has defeated Northview twice during the regular season, the first happening on Dec. 5 with the final score of 60-40, and the second one happening last Feb. 5, with the final score of 67-44.

Marist is the No. 1 seed in the AAAA Region 5 and is the favorite to retain its state championship this year. Their next opponent is yet to be decided, but the win places them at 26-2 for the season overall and 16-0 in the region. It was also a home game for the War Eagles, which boast an 11-0 record at home this season.

In 2024, she led Marist to a Class 6A title, beating North Paulding in the final with a final score of 67–48. Kate Harpring and the War Eagles already have three playoff wins under their belt, beating Clarkston 74-10 in the first playoff game on Feb.10 before demolishing St. Pius X Catholic on Thursday, 58-18.

Kate Harpring officially visited Iowa during Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement ceremony

As the No. 2-ranked prospect from her class, Kate Harpring has several big suitors, and Iowa is one of them. The five-star guard visited Iowa on Tuesday and was there when the Hawkeyes retired Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey on Feb. 2. She also had some photos taken with the Iowa great and Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen, which she posted on social media:

Before her Iowa visit, the junior point guard had previously held visits to other schools, including Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina, and Georgia. However, Kate Harpring is still uncommitted, as she is still a junior, and is not expected to make her decision anytime soon.

The daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, Kate, has been praised as a standout performer. Several ranking sites dispute her ranking, with 247Sports ranking her No. 1 overall for 2026, while On3 has her at No. 2, behind Sierra Canyon star combo guard Jerzy Robinson. She also plays tennis and has won several state titles as a single star.

