Watch: Baby Gronk joins Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Alabama Commit Keelon Russell to share Thanksgiving gifts to the community

Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2025, was seen handing out Thanksgiving gifts in Duncanville, Texas, alongside American youth football player Madden San Miguel, also known as Baby Gronk. Russell was joined by his Duncanville teammate Dakorien Moore and Dallas Cowboys star defenseman Micah Parsons.

The group was filmed delivering Thanksgiving Turkeys in the Duncanville neighborhood. Baby Gronk shared a video on his Instagram account showing himself and the athletes delivering gifts in the community.

"I HAD GREAT TIME PASSING OUT TURKEYS FOR THANKSGIVING," read the caption of the post.

Baby Gronk also shared pictures with Russell, Moore and Parsons on his Instagram story. The Duncanville duo also engaged in a fun debate about this year's Heisman winner after Miguel asked them about the potential winner between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.

The Duncanville Panthers are currently unbeaten with a record of 10-0. After a dominant regular season, the Panthers have been equally impressive in the playoffs, winning both their games convincingly. Russell has been a key factor in both the Panthers' postseason games so far.

Russell has tallied 453 yards and nine touchdowns in the two playoff games while completing 17 of his 27 pass attempts.

Keelon Russell helps Duncanville overcome Temple Wildcats with a five-TD performance

The 5-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, Keelon Russell, has been terrific this season. He put on a show against the Temple Wildcats in the Panthers' second playoff game on Friday. Russell racked up 252 yards and threw five touchdowns while completing 80.0% of his pass attempts and finishing with a quarterback rating of 160.4.

So far this season, the quarterback has accumulated 3,079 yards, 45 touchdowns and one interception. He has a quarterback rating of 149.7 and has also carried the ball 24 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Keelon Russell announced his commitment to the SMU Mustangs in Sept. 2023. However, the five-star recruit flipped his commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in June. He chose the Crimson Tide over other top programs such as Ole Miss, Florida, TCU, Texas A&M, Houston and Duke.

Alabama's Class of 2025 is one of the best in the country. It is ranked No.2 nationally with 21 hard commitments, as per On3.

