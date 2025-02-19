WATCH: Bryce James' Sierra Canyon loses CIF-SS Open Division Playoff game with LeBron James and Bronny in attendance 

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon's 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championship winning streak came to an end on Tuesday after their 60-55 loss to St. John Bosco. The match also saw Bryce James' father and four-time NBA Champ LeBron James and his brother, the Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James in the stands as a part of the sold-out crowd.

Popular basketball page Overtime took to Instagram to share Bryce James' highlights as he ended the match with five points. Both LeBron and Bronny are seen in their post:

While Sierra Canyon was able to come back from a 16-point deficit in the second half in the 65-54 win over Heritage Christian on Friday, they were unable to get a grip on the game after Bosco led 54-51 with 1:01 left on the clock.

St. John Bosco's Brandon McCoy recorded a double double to lead his team to the win, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards. Forward Christian Collins also added 15 points and eight rebounds while USC commit Elzie Harrington scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.

St. John Bosco Head Coach Matt Dunn talked about the game after he grabbed his first win in the Open Division and commended his players.

“It took a lot,” Matt Dunn said (via @johnwdavis on X). “I thought our fight and our competitiveness was really good. We didn’t necessarily play great, but I thought the guys really just fought. I was so proud of their effort and toughness, that was a great win.”

He also talked about the defensive intensity of his team:

"We like to have it be the same, the whole time, but for sure, we weren't very good, especially guarding the ball in the fist half, the second half was a lot better. We're not in one of those stretches where it feels like every big shot the other team makes, we can't quite make the big one to put somebody away. I was really proud of our guys, I think it was a great win."

What's next for Bryce James and Sierra Canyon?

After winning their first two matches against Redondo Union and Heritage Christian, Bryce James and Sierra Canyon will be looking to bounce back from their loss against St. John Bosco.

They will now face Roosevelt in G15 of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships on Friday. Bryce James, who ranks at the 210th spot nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position, and 27th in California, received offers from Arizona, Ohio State and Duquesne.

However, he committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 1 and will be joined by Dwayne Aristode next season.

