  WATCH: BYU recruit AJ Dyabntsa set fans abuzz by recreating Ja Morant celly at Nike Hoop Summit

WATCH: BYU recruit AJ Dyabntsa set fans abuzz by recreating Ja Morant celly at Nike Hoop Summit

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 13, 2025 20:48 GMT
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives to the basket against McDonald's All American East guard Zai Harwell (0) and McDonald's All American East forward Nate Ament (10) during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

AJ Dybantsa, the top recruit in the 2025 class, had a terrific night at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland on Saturday. The small forward from Utah Prep showed out for Team USA in a thrilling 124-114 overtime victory over Team World, pouring in 24 points, grabbing six rebounds and recording five assists.

Dybantsa had amazing highlights. However, the five-star recruit's celebration became a hot topic on social media.

The 6-foot-9 BYU signee pulled out NBA star Ja Morant's celebration during the game, generating a lot of buzz on social media. Ball Game's Instagram page shared the small forward's highlights, and fans reacted.

"If u watched the game last night … my goodness dudes a pro !" one fan wrote.
"Aj is my king," another fan wrote.
" The Future! #Brockton," another fan commented.
AJ Dybantsa committed to the BYU Cougars on Dec. 10. He chose the Cougars over top schools such as Alabama, Kansas State, USC and North Carolina.

"Still can’t believe this is our guy. So excited to have him! #GoCougs," one fan wrote.
"Bro is tuff," one fan said.
"And 24/7 dropped him to the 2nd overall last week based on……possible future. 🤡" another fan commented.
The five-star recruit is the best recruit in the country, according to multiple recruiting websites. The Cougars were 77.5% favorites to land him, as per On3.

AJ Dybantsa sheds light on BYU and Cougars coach Kevin Young

The BYU Cougars landed the commitment of five-star small forward AJ Dybantsa in December. He received an offer from the program on May 31. He took an official visit to the Cougars on Oct. 11 and signed with the program in November.

The five-star prospect spoke about BYU and Cougars coach Kevin Young in an On3 interview in June.

"Kevin Young was an NBA coach, so he is telling me that he will bring a lot of NBA styles and concepts to the program," Dybantsa said. "He told me that he thought he would be a good coach to help me get to that next level."

BYU's Class of 2025 is ranked No.6 in the country by 247Sports. Apart from Dybantsa, the program also acquired four-star prospects Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
