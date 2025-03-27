WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony showcases upcoming launch from his clothing brand as he puts up early request access for subscribers 

Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse signee and son of ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, has impressed with his performances on the court. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is also a budding entrepreneur with his clothing brand, 'One Way.'

Having worked on his brand for years, the official Instagram page of One Way Clothing NY LLC published a reel showcasing some sweatsuits donned by Anthony and some models. The post was reshared by Anthony on his IG story, providing an early access link for the audience:

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony showcases upcoming launch from his clothing brand as he puts up early request access for subscribers (Image: IG/ Kiyan Anthony)

Check out the reel posted by One Way:

"MARCH 29 & THE HARDEST SWEATSUITS ARE BACK AND BETTER - PREORDER (3-5 WEEK SHIPPING) - FIRST 5 ORDERS FULLY REFUNDED - COMMENT “🅿️” IF YOU READY. 3/29/25 SATURDAY @3PM," the reel was captioned.

In one of the posts about the aqua blaze sweatsuit, his mother, La La Anthony, also reacted in the comments section:

La La Anthony reacts to a drop from his clothing brand's new merch (Image: IG/onewayclothingny)

In an episode of Overtime's video from last year, the Syracuse signee talked about how serious he is about the brand. Anthony, who started the business with his friend, Jaden, talked about their love for fashion and basketball:

"It was an idea going back in February, started a clothing brand because we're both big into fashion even though we're both athletes and play basketball and stuff," Anthony said. "We're trying to show these people like it's not just for fun, like we're real serious about it." (3:05)

What is Kiyan Anthony's goal for his clothing brand?

In an episode of the Overtime Blog uploaded in September of last year, Anthony talked about different topics. He also extensively spoke about the vision he has for the brand and how he plans on growing it further:

“My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding eventually I want to open up a store in a city or something like that," Kiyan Anthony said. (From 11:20)

"I want to open up a store if I could have anybody in one way I would probably put a rapper like Lil Baby or like Drake in some one way like on the stage so I feel like one of those people had the brand on it would definitely blow.”

He will be joined at Syracuse by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell from the 2025 class next season.

