WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony turns up defensive intensity as he practices for the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit 

Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will be playing in the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. The game brings in top high school basketball players from across the world as they face the USA Basketball Men's Junior Select Team.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was seen locking in on defense against his opponent in an Instagram story uploaded by the Nike Hoop Summit. During the practice, Anthony put the clamps on his opponent as he stayed with him throughout, before blocking his shot.

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, turns up the defensive intensity as he practices for the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit.

The video of Anthony's block was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user.

The game has featured some of the big names in the NBA, including three-time All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Nike Hoops Summit will tip off on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland.

In another story, Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou cleared the glass after a layup attempt from an opponent.

Tounde Yessoufou's block during Nike Hoop Summit practice

"biiiiiiig block," the story was captioned.

The video was also uploaded on X:

Coach Marshall Cho from South Korea was also shown addressing the players before the practice.

"We got a lot of work to do ahead of us," Cho said. "But, again, if you look at all the people that are standing behind you, look at all the people on the side who made this possible, like, we are here to lift you up."

Kiyan Anthony and other top prospects representing Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by some top prospects, including the Class of 2026 recruits and Basketball Without Borders MVP Ikenna Alozie and son of the 2009 NBA Champion Tajh Ariza, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe.

On the other hand, the women's roster includes Ohio State Buckeyes commit Daria Biriuk, LSU Tigers signee Bella Hines, No. 4 recruit Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) Olivia Vukosa and Tennessee Volunteers signee Deniya Prawl.

Kiyan Anthony will join Syracuse next season and will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack from the 2025 class.

