Watch: Cayden & Cameron Boozer, Alijah Arenas, Meleek Thomas & more react to Ashton Hall's viral morning routine

Online fitness coach Ashton Hall took the internet by storm after his morning routine went viral. Top high school prospects, including Cameron Boozer and Alijah Arenas, also gave their reactions to Hall's routine.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by the famous basketball page Overtime, the hoopers, preparing for the McDonald's All-American Game, gave their takes on Hall's routine:

"I think it's a little bit too much water," said Washington signee Niko Bundalo as he got a hilarious reaction from Alijah Arenas, son of 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer also talked about the video, referring to the timeframe when Hall jumped into a swimming pool:

"The thing that I don't understand is how he jumps into the air four minutes later," said Cayden . His brother, Cameron, asked, "You never jumped in the air for four minutes?"

Cayden replied, "No, I haven't personally," after which his brother joked, "I do it all the time."

North Carolina commit Caleb Wilson also joined to give his take.

"You know, I just think he's an expert at managing his time."

Meleek Thomas, the Arkansas signee, said, "I think it might work, if you're getting up that early, you're not up yet and you dunk your face in something that cold, its probably to get you up."

"You know what I didn't realise too? That I realised yesterday, that's sparkling water he's using, no?" said Arenas, after which Bundalo was shocked and asked, "It's sparkling water?"

Hall, who went viral after uploading the video on Feb. 7, played at the running back position for Alcorn State University. Furthermore, the influencer also had dreams of playing in the NFL. He also talked about it in an interview with Ritzherald in November 2022:

"I was feeling quite depressed. Being in the NFL was all I could think about. I, however, stopped working out for maybe a year or two after that."

Check out Ashton Hall's viral video:

Cameron Boozer and other top prospects ready for the McDonald's All-Star Game

One of the most prestigious high school basketball tournaments, the McDonald's All-American Game, is set to tip off on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The tournament will see some of the top high school basketball prospects, including Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament and more. The 24 players were split into two teams, East and West. Let's have a look at the rosters of the two teams:

East: Shon Abaev, Darius Acuff, Darius Adams, Nate Ament, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Jalen Haralson, Isiah Harwell, Trey McKinney, Malachi Moreno, Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe

West: Alijah Arenas, Mikel Brown, Niko Bundalo, Brayden Burries, Chris Cenac, AJ Dybantsa, Nikolas Khamenia, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas, Caleb Wilson, Tounde Yessoufou

Which team do you think will win the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game?

