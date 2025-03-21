WATCH: Eli Ellis' wholesome moment with his brother Isaac Ellis before the OTE finals 

Eli Ellis, South Carolina signee and the 2025 OTE Pokemon Playoffs winner, shared a wholesome moment with his younger brother and teammate, Isaac Ellis, after the final game of their high school career.

The video, that was posted by the official Instagram page of Overtime Elite in collaboration with YNG Dreamerz, saw the two brothers hugging each other in a heartfelt moment:

"All great things come to an end 💔 @eliellis @isaacellis," the post was captioned.

"This is the last time we play together. I can't believe we won't play again. Thank you for everything. Nobody... nobody knows what we've been through. You'll be great next year man. Do it again, I promise you, you're going to do it again," was the conversation between the brothers as they sobbed and hugged each other.

The Ellis brothers led YNG Dreamerz to the title after sweeping Cold Heartz and Meleek Thomas' City Reapers in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

Eli Ellis, who is ranked at the 70th spot nationally, 21st in the shooting guard position and fourth in North Carolina (as per On3), averaged 32.6 points, 4.3 assists, five rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

He also shot an impressive 56.1% from the field, including 47.1% from the 3-point line. He was assisted by his brother, who posted averages of 16.1 ppg on 47.1% shooting and 43.3% from beyond the arc. The 18-year-old also averaged 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

Eli Ellis' best performance in the playoffs came in Game 2 against City Reapers on March 9. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard scored 47 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball once while shooting 69.6% (44.4% from beyond the arc).

Eli Ellis' exceptional shot to win the championship

In Game 4 of the final match against City Reapers, Ellis recorded a double-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. However, it was his game-winning shot that sealed the victory for the YNG Dreamerz.

Overtime Elite took to Instagram to share highlights of his buzzer-beater 3-pointer to win the game 93-90 on Saturday:

"YOU COULDN’T WRITE A BETTER ENDING 🥹 @eliellis," the post was captioned.

Eli Ellis, who signed for South Carolina on Nov. 15, received offers from other programs including College of Charleston, Winthrop, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

He will be joined by EJ Walker, Grant Polk and Hayden Assemian at Lamont Paris' side next season.

