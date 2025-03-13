WATCH: Elite prospect Nate Ament features in a cryptic snippet for NIL sponsors Reebok 

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted high school player, stated that he will be announcing his college decision on Apr. 1. His final list of colleges includes Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.

Ament, who also ranks at the fourth spot in the High School Basketball NIL Rankings according to On3, signed a deal with the shoewear giant Reebok on Oct. 16 last year. The 6-foot-9 small forward collaborated with the official Instagram page of Reebok Basketball to post a cryptic video on Thursday:

"Watch closely. @ament_nate," the post was captioned.

Ament, who led his school to the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament after defeating Bishop O'Connell in the Championship game 56-51, was also congratulated by Reebok:

Reebok Basketball congratulates Nate Ament for winning the State Championship (Image: IG/ Reebok Basketball)

"State belongs to Nate. Congratulations to Nate Ament and Highland Basketball on winning the 2025 VISSA State Championship," Reebok captioned the story.

Ament became the first high school player to sign a multi-year NIL deal with Reebok:

He also released a statement after he signed with Reebok and spoke about the influence four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson had on him.

"Reebok has everything I need as a young basketball player to take my game to the next level," Ament said in October, via a press release. "Shaq and A.I. – all my dreams have been lived out by these legends, so to have them as a resource is exciting."

Furthermore, he became one of the few high school NIL players to have his exclusive sneakers and expressed his excitement about it:

"That's crazy. It's insane," Ament said in October, via a press release. "Back to when I first started playing and I was wearing beat-up KDs, I thought that was always going to be the case, that I'd have some beat-up shoes on. Thinking about having your own PE is special. It's everything that a young basketball player wants to have."

Nate Ament visits Arkansas

Ament has taken official visits to the Duke Blue Devils and the Arkansas Razorbacks this year. He visited Duke on Feb. 1 and Arkansas on Saturday. Ament also shared some pictures from his visit to the Razorbacks:

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that the Blue Devils lead the race to land the forward with a 23.2% chance, followed by Tennessee with a 15.4% probability and Louisville with a 13.2% prediction. Arkansas has an 11% chance.

Which program will Ament ultimately choose?

