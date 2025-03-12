WATCH: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green pulls up to catch CIF Regional Finals featuring 5-star recruits Brayden Burries and Tyran Stokes 

The five-star matchup between Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Sherman Oaks and Brayden Burries' Roosevelt attracted some star power as the Golden State Warriors' power forward and four-time NBA Champ Draymond Green, was sitting in the stands during the Regional Finals of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

The famous basketball page Slam High School posted highlights of the game as the duo locked horns against each other as four-time NBA All-Star watched:

"5⭐️ Brayden Burries dropped 37 PTS in the CIF Regional Final last night 🆚 #1 ranked junior Tyran Stokes & Notre Dame 🚨👀 Stokes finished with 23 PTS, 14 REB, & 6 AST. @fyrehousemedia," the post was captioned.

However, it was Roosevelt who advanced to the championship game after securing a tight 79-76 win against Notre Dame. Stokes recorded a double-double, scoring 23 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out six assists, but it was not enough for the Sherman Oaks as Burries finished with 37 points.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Mustangs secured a 71-59 win against Harvard-Westlake in the Regional Semifinals, followed by their win against Notre Dame. Burries will now face Archbishop Riordan for the championship on Saturday.

Burries, ranked 10th nationally and second in the shooting guard position in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings), remains one of the top prospects from the Class of 2025 who has not committed to a college.

The five-star recruit has taken official visits to Arizona on Feb. 3, SMU on Sep. 8, Alabama on Sep. 28, Oregon on Oct. 26, and Tennessee on Jan. 21. He has also taken unofficial visits to USC, Arizona, Duke, UCLA, and Houston.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Wildcats lead the race to sign the shooting guard with a 30.0% prediction, followed by USC with a 13.3% chance and Oregon with an 11.4% probability.

Tyran Stokes at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks

Tyran Stokes, who is ranked as the number 1 player in the Class of 2026, has been a major asset to Sherman Oaks. The Louisville, KY player has led them to a 28-8 overall and a 5-2 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sit at the third spot below Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon.

In their 66-64 win against St. Joseph in the regional semifinals, Stokes recorded a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Tyran Stokes has another year to decide on his collegiate career and currently, his hometown, the Louisville Cardinals leads the race to sign him.

Which program will Tyran Stokes sign for?

