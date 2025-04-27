WATCH: Jaxon Richardson leaps over defender for jaw-dropping dunk, stares him down at EYBL

Jaxon Richardson, the son of former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, has had a stellar year with the Columbus Explorers. With the Nike EYBL circuit in full swing, he is back with his AAU team, the Florida Rebels.

Richardson and the Florida Rebels kicked off their campaign with a 79-65 win over Pro Skills in Arizona, before taking on Team Thad on Saturday. This was when Jaxon showed that he had his dad's genes when it comes to dunking and posterizing people.

In a video clip uploaded on Instagram by Slam HS, we can see Richardson slamming down the rock over a flying defender, even pointing out and staring down the defender after completing the impressive dunk.

However, his team lost to Team Thad, 62-71, in the contest. The Florida Rebels currently have a 1-1 record in the Nike EYBL Circuit's Raveling Division. They will seek to bounce back on Sunday at the Arizona Athletic Grounds against Bradley Beal's team, the Brad Beal Elite.

Jaxon Richardson averaged 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, 1.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game in the first two games he played in Arizona for the Rebels.

Before his AAU campaugn with the Rebels, Jaxon came off a stellar junior year with the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers, helping the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, with the school's fourth straight title. After that, he and the Explorers became the No. 1 seed in the Chipotle Nationals, also winning the national title for the first time in the school's history.

247Sports ranks him No. 19 overall in the Class of 2026. He is also the No. 6 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida. With the Boozer Twins heading to Duke next season, he will likely take up the leadership mantle at Columbus for them.

Several schools are already trying to recruit Jaxon Richardson

This will be Jaxon Richardson's final AAU season, as he will be entering his senior year this fall. As he goes through his senior year, he is expected to visit several schools and get more offers. Right now, many schools are trying to get him to commit.

According to On3, the current favorite is Alabama at a 39.9% chance of recruiting him, followed by USC at 16.3%. Louisville is also a favorite at 15.7%, followed by Michigan, which has a 13.1% chance. These are his top commitment choices.

Other schools trying to recruit Richardson include UNLV, Washington, Maryland, Cincinnati, and Arizona State, among others.

