Who is Jason Richardson's son Jaxon Richardson? Looking at NBA Slam Dunk contest champion's kid after viral dunking clip

Jaxon Richardson, the son of Golden State Warriors legend Jason Richardson, recently made headlines for an impressive feat—a one-handed 360 dunk while jumping over someone.

The young athlete's dunking skills have drawn comparisons to his father's dominance in the NBA All-Star Weekend's slam dunk contest during the early 2000s.

But who exactly is Jason Richardson's son Jaxon?

Jaxon Richardson currently studies at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, playing for the school's men's basketball team known as the Gaels. He is expected to be part of the collegiate recruitment class of 2026.

Jason Richardson's son plays like him

Some early scouting reports say that Jaxon Richardson plays like his dad, a high-flying wing with a decent touch from the outside.

Here's how NBA Draft Room, a website providing scouting reports about future NBA Draft prospects, analyzes Jason Richardson's son:

"The younger son of former NBA star Jason Richardson, Jaxon is a high-level wing prospect who has a frame and a game that reminds [us] a bit of his old man. He’s already pushing 6-5 and is long and bouncy and able to play above the rim with ease. He’s also got the makings of a nice jumper, a good feel for the game, and a nice overall offensive package."

Jaxon Richardson is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft should he decide to go one-and-done in college, but also according to NBA Draft Room, he might need to improve his ball handling, defense, and even his perimeter game.

Richardson is just an incoming high school sophomore, so he has a lot of time to work on his game more before thinking about entering the draft at a young age.

Jaxon Richardson's height: 6'5"

Jaxon Richardson is currently listed at 6-5, 170 pounds, but since he's just 15 years old, he could still grow and could even end up taller than his dad, who is 6-6.

Jaxon usually plays small forward, and while he can also play shooting guard, he might stick to the 3-position if he still grows by a few inches.

