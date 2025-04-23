WATCH: Kiyan Anthony, Cameron Boozer, and other hoopers share who their closest friend is in a wholesome Jordan Brand Classic clip

Five-star prospects Kiyan Anthony Cameron Boozer and other highly rated class of 2025 players featured in the Jordan Brand Classic, which took place on April 12. Ahead of the game, the players had some fun in an interview segment.

In the interview, shared by NBA Futures Start Now on Tuesday, each player was asked to name their closest friends on their Jordan Brand team.

Kiyan Anthony chose No. 4 ranked Tennessee commit Nate Ament and former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis.

"Acaden Lewis and Nate Ament," he said.

Cameron Boozer, meanwhile, chose his twin brother Cayden:

"For sure my brother, Cayden Boozer," Cameron said.

In response, Cayden also chose his twin brother:

"My brother, obviously, we live together," Cayden said

Other players like Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament and Acaden Lewis, responded as follows:

"Probably Tounde (Yessoufou) or Cam (Cameron Boozer)," Wilson said.

"On my team, probably Acaden Lewis," said Nate.

"Probably, I might have to say Nate. Nate Ament," said Lewis.

Watch the full video here:

The interview also extended to the girl's team. In response, No. 1 ranked USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson said:

"I'm close to a lot of the girls, but Grace (Knox), Sienna (Betts) and Aaliyah Crumps."

"Either Puff Morris (Aliyahna Morris) or Jazzy Davidson. I roll with Jazzy a lot. I go to high school with her so we kind of really close," Grace Knox said.

"Grace Knox, she's my High School teammate so I see her a lot," Aliyahna Morris said

The Jordan Brand classic game took place between Team Flight and Team Air. In the Boy's game, Team Air won 141-124. Meanwhile, the Girl's game ended in a 126-108 victory for Team Flight.

Former NBA Star Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Anthony Won MVP at the Jordan Brand Classic

Former NBA Star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony was in his element at the Jordan Brand Classic game, delivering 26 points and five rebounds. His performance was crucial in Team Air's comeback 141-124 victory, and Kiyan was crowned MVP for his performance.

Notably, Team Air trailed by 19 points by halftime, but efforts from Kiyan Anthony, Caleb Wilson, who scored 28 points, and Tounde Yessoufou, who delivered 19 points, proved key in turning things around.

On the other end of the court with Team Flight, No. 1 ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa led with 25 points and nine rebounds.

