WATCH: NBA veteran James Harden joins former NBA player's son to watch Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza battle it out for state playoffs

Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza were on opposing sides of the court for the third time this season when Chatsworth and Westchester met on Saturday. The game was highly anticipated and had some important personalities in attendance, including LA Clippers shooting guard James Harden. The 11-time NBA All-Star was in the company of five-star shooting guard out of Lynwood, Jason Crowe Jr.

Crowe is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, ranked the No. 2 point guard nationally by 247Sports. He's also the No. 5 overall prospect. The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder from Inglewood High has received up to 12 college offers, according to 247Sports.

James Harden has previously shown support for Alijah Arenas when Chatsworth faced Francis Parker on Thursday. It was an impressive outing for Arenas, who piled up 38 points as his team won 80-59. Harden himself was fresh off a 50-point performance in a 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

With the win, the Chatsworth Chancellor booked a meeting with Tajh Ariza’s Westchester Comets for the third time this season. Their first meeting in November ended in a 59-55 victory for Chatsworth and Arenas. However, Ariza and the Comets took their pound of flesh in February when they beat Chatsworth, winning the LA City Section Open Division.

Meeting for the third and final time this season, both sides knew the stakes were high. With a 1-1 head-to-head record this season going into the game, whoever won would acquire the bragging rights until their next meeting.

Alijah Arenas knew this, and according to the LA Times, sent a message to Ariza ahead of the game, saying:

“I've got something for Tajh.”

How Alijah Arenas led Chatsworth to the CIF State Division II regional final

Alijah Arenas kept his promise, leading the Chancellor to a 75-61 win over Westchester on Saturday. He scored 17 points, gave seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the process. Tajh Ariza's 19 points and 12 rebounds were not enough as Chatsworth booked its place in the regional final of the State Division II championship.

The Chancellors will lock heads with Bakersfield Christian High in the final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Bakersfield Christian went through to the final by beating Poly 75-59 on Saturday. Eagles senior guard Gabriel Gutierrez reached a season-high 40 points to help the program to the final.

The Eagles made their way to the regional final with an amazing run, which included a 67-53 win over Oak Park and a 61-53 triumph against Santa Fe Christian.

