WATCH: No. 1 ranked female hooper Aaliyah Chavez leads her high school to the Texas State finals with an impressive performance 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 recruit from the Class of 2025, is wreaking havoc on the basketball court in potentially her final year before taking the field at the college level.

Ad

The 5-foot-9 point guard is nearing another title as she has led No. 20 Monterey to the Texas State Finals. She was at her best against Memorial Texas on Tuesday, charting 20 points in a narrow 60-57 victory.

Maxpreps' Instagram account shared major highlights from the game on Tuesday.

"Top-ranked PG Aaliyah Chavez scores 20 points, No. 20 Monterey (TX) advances to state finals 👀🏀," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

The post featured the 60-57 scorecard from the game, along with Chavez's eye-pleasing moves.

First up, Aaliyah fooled two defenders to throw a beautiful loop into the basket. Then she got rid of one of the blockers in a 2v1 situation and then left the other reeling for another 3-pointer. The five-star athlete showcased her pace and roared after completing an athletic dunk.

It was not all. After receiving a pass, Aaliyah Chavez left one defender reeling and sneaked another shot between two defenders.

Ad

Her shooting skills were top-notch, and the 18-year-old was too much to handle for the defenders. Chavez was casually brushing past defenders, dribbling the whole squad, running down the whole court and dunking it in at every chance she got.

Monterey's squad was elated to enter the finals, and the players celebrated like there was no tomorrow. They also held a trophy featuring a golden basketball and a poster that read, "State Semi Champs!" after the game. They will face the Liberty Hill Panthers in the final showdown on March 1.

Ad

Aaliyah Chavez closes down on 5000-point mark after leading her side to Texas finals

In her senior year, Aaliyah Chavez has already surpassed 4,000 career points and is posting remarkable numbers this season too, averaging 35.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Her outstanding performance has earned her several accolades, including being named the top young Latino athlete to watch in 2025 by Our Esquina.

Ad

Chavez has reached a career total of 4,757 points and is on her way to the top five of the National Federation of High School Associations' (NFHS) all-time scoring list.

As one of the top players in girls' high school basketball, she also featured on The Sporting News' All-America team. She would be aiming to hit the 5000-mark heading into a new chapter of her already glorious career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback