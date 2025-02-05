Aaliyah Chavez shares her reaction to Vanessa Bryant unveiling the latest Nike Kobe 6 colorway

Aaliyah Chavez’s admiration for Kobe Bryant is well-known. She again showed her appreciation for the former LA Lakers star by reacting to the latest colorway of Bryant's signature shoe line.

On Tuesday, Sole Retriever shared an Instagram post about Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Byrant, unveiling the latest Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Chavez reshared the post in her Instagram story that featured her Instagram 'avatar' with hearts around the head. Her story was shared with Trophies’ song Young Money featuring Drake.

Aaliyah Chavez via Instagram

“Queen Mamba just shock dropped a new @Nike Kobe 6 on the feed. Would you cop these if they ever released? 💜,” the post’s caption read.

In the photos, the shoes follow a purple color scheme. The color is eye-catching and different as the color gradient transitions from deeper violet to a softer lavender shade. There is a checkered pattern with matching color tones in the collar area. The midsole and outsole are pale pink with a scale-like pattern.

This won’t be the first time Chavez has shared Bryan't signature Nike shoes. In mid-January, she posted NBA star Jalen Brunson’s debut of the latest Kobe 5 sneakers, “Year of the Mamba.” The post displayed the vibrant design of the shoes, featuring a striking red base adorned with a golden mamba motif, and was set to release on Saturday.

Before that, she had also showcased her pair of Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba Eggplant" sneakers, which were gifted to her before its Jan. 9 launch.

A glimpse into Aaliyah Chavez’s senior night

On her senior night, Aaliyah Chavez played her final home game against Lubbock Cooper at Monterey High School. It was a mix of celebration and emotion for the 5-foot-9 guard. Although Monterey lost 63-56, it was a bittersweet closing of a high school chapter.

Chavez shared personal glimpses on Instagram. They displayed her awards, jerseys, and warm messages from her mother, teammates, and friends. Her performance on the court was a reminder of her consistent dedication towards Monterey and basketball. She played 35 games this season and averaged 35.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Chavez was also named on the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game roster. This honor confirms her status as one of the nation’s top prospects. She will play in the game on April 1 in Brooklyn.

