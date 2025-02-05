Vanessa Bryant reacts to resurfaced video of heartfelt courtside moment between Kobe Bryant, Gianna and Luka Doncic

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant reacted to a nostalgic video shared on the NBA's Instagram account on Tuesday. The clip featured a heartfelt interaction between Kobe Bryant and the Lakers’ newest star Luka Doncic.

In the video, Doncic is seen conversing with Kobe while also acknowledging his daughter Gianna Bryant. The memorable moment took place during a Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks when the five-time NBA champion attended the matchup alongside Gigi to watch the Slovenian star in action.

"@lukadoncic shared a special moment in LA with Kobe and Gigi Bryant courtside in 2019," the caption read.

Vanessa Bryant reposted the video on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt caption honoring the memory of her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gigi.

(Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)

The NBA’s Instagram account shared the heartwarming exchange between Kobe and Doncic after the former Mavericks superstar fondly recalled the Lakers legend.

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Tuesday, Doncic was asked about his memorable courtside interaction with Kobe in 2019. The five-time All-Star responded warmly, expressing his deep appreciation for the moment.

"Well, first of all, I remember that that happened, it will always stay in my mind," Doncic said. "It was an amazing moment, just for Kobe to know my name was amazing for me. I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment."

Doncic recently joined the Purple and Gold as part of a blockbuster three-team trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kobe Bryant was fond of Luka Doncic's game

Kobe Bryant is universally recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His legendary impact, both on and off the court, remains unforgettable. The five-time NBA champion was an admirer of Luka Doncic’s game from the moment the Slovenian star entered the league.

Recently, Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson shared details of his first conversation with Doncic, revealing how he used Kobe’s name to break the ice.

"That’s the first thing I told Luka when we met," Thompson said. "I was like, ‘Man I knew you were gonna be special.’ He brought Kobe out of the house to go watch him play. Kobe doesn’t just give that love to those who don’t earn it."

Doncic will undoubtedly aim to make Kobe proud as he embarks on his journey with the Lakers. Kobe secured five championships with the Purple and Gold, and at just 25 years old, Doncic has plenty of time to add to the franchise’s storied legacy by bringing home titles of his own.

