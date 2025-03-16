WATCH: Oregon commit Kendre Harrison, Dionte Neal, Johnniyus Sharpe & more go back-to-back as NCHSAA 2A state champions

Reidsville has proven that the team is not just good in football, but basketball, too, with five-star tight end and four-star small forward Kendre Harrison leading the team to back-to-back NCHSAA 2A state championships. The same can be said for his teammates and dual-sport stars Dionte Neal and Johnniyus Sharpe, who helped lead the team to the state title as well.

The win was Reidsville's 60th straight victory, and they are 86-1 in the last three years. It also redeemed Harrison, Neal, Sharpe and others from losing in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A football championships on Nov. 22 despite being the No. 1 seed. They lost to No. 17 seed East Rutherford 27-26 in one of the year's biggest upsets.

For the 2025 NCHSAA boys state championship final, Reidsville (31-0) was once again the No. 1 seed, but this time, they rolled, beating No. 3 seed Northwood 71-54.

Kendre Harrison, an Oregon commitment, had another double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. Meanwhile, Johnniyus Sharpewon the Charlie Adams MVP award after getting 18 points. Point guard Dionte Neal, who is also a three-star wide receiver, had 24 points and four assists.

Cam Fowler led the Northwood Chargers with 27 points.

"I'm very happy with how we conducted ourselves on the basketball court tonight," Northwood coach Matt Brown said.

With Kendre Harrison still a junior, Reidsville can try for a three-peat. It's possible that it can break the NCHSAA record of 73 straight wins if Harrison and crew remain dominant.

Reidsville coach says Kendre Harrison could have won the MVP award

Reidsville coach Jason Ross was all praises for five-star Oregon commit Kendre Harrison, who shot 8 of 10.

"It's just been an unbelievable run," he said. "Kendre could've easily won MVP or Most Outstanding Player, but, you know, some things at the end of the game kind of overshadowed that. But you saw all this weekend what he was. I'm very happy with how we conducted ourselves on the basketball court tonight."

This was the sixth state championship for Reidsville in basketball, with the team being one of the teams to beat next year.

