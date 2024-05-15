WATCH: Salmen senior Dwayne Coleman setting Louisiana high school powerlifting state record with 900lb squat

Salmen High School senior Dwayne Coleman has written his name in Louisiana high school powerlifting history by shattering the state record with an astounding 900-pound squat. This remarkable feat took place on March 23 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Coleman's journey to breaking the record was not without its challenges. After a hiccup with his initial attempt at 845 pounds, he rallied and successfully lifted 875 pounds on his third try. Coleman knew he had more in him, confidently declaring to his coach that they were going for the 900-pound mark without hesitation.

Reflecting on the momentous achievement, Coleman described the surreal feeling of lifting such an immense weight (via NOLA.com):

“My mentality is that I have to look at myself and make myself believe that no matter what weight is on the bar that I’m better than that weight, and I can lift it.

"If you look at the video, I don’t have much of a reaction because it really didn’t feel real in the moment. Later that day and the day after, it hit me that I actually did it. It really is a true come true.”

Dwayne Coleman's record-breaking squat was not the only highlight of his performance. With a three-lift total of 2,005 pounds (including a bench press of 500 pounds and a deadlift of 630 pounds), he emerged as Louisiana's strongest high school lifter of all time in the 181-pound to super heavyweight weight classes for Division II boys.

He was given the prestigious Outstanding Lifter Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements. Coleman's success also contributed to Salmen High School's standing in the team standings, tying for 10th place overall.

Dwayne Coleman turned disqualification into dominance in powerlifting

Dwayne Coleman's journey in powerlifting began with a setback during his freshman year when he was disqualified in the deadlift at regionals, missing out on the state meet. However, instead of being discouraged, this setback pushed him to improve.

“After that loss, I took it personally," Coleman said. "After that, I said that I wanted to dominate the sport, and I wanted the entire weight class to be mine. I love getting stronger. I love lifting weights, so I just fell in love with it."

Dwayne Coleman's determination paid off as he transformed himself into a formidable competitor in powerlifting. He plays as a defensive tackle on the football team as well and could be a name to watch out for in the coming years.

