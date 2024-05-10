“I am a dog on the field” - Ice Spice’s brother 2025 QB Joey Gaston asserts confidence on playing abilities

Joey Gaston must be used to being compared to his sister, the famous rapper Ice Spice. It’s one of the downsides to having a famous sibling, even if their fame is in a field entirely different from one’s own. That is exactly the case with the Gaston siblings, with Isis “Ice Spice” making a name for herself as a rapper while Joey plays football.

However, Joey Gaston is using the pressure as fuel. For him, banking on his sister’s name is not in his plan whatsoever. Instead, as he said at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp:

“I definitely want to make my name for myself.”

Nothing short of a mentality like this is required if Gaston is going to break out as a football player.

Gaston, who plays high school football for Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York, is not deterred by the size of his opponents. The quarterback stands at 5-ft-9 and weighs 160 pounds. And while some might think that isn't enough to make it as a QB, it doesn’t bother him:

“I’m a dog on the field, no matter how big the opponent is.

“I’m blessed to be out here and I have a God-given talent,” Gaston said. “I have speed and a mindset that not many have. I’m willing to go out there and put my body on the line. There are a lot of quarterbacks out there that think they’re above the team and I know I’m part of the team.”

Gaston is catching the attention of scouts. Already, he has an offer from the Marshall Thundering Herd, and many more might be on the way.

What does Joey Gaston have in common with Ice Spice?

Despite his determination to make a name for himself separately from his sister, Joey Gaston does have things in common with Ice Spice.

The rapper was also a scholar-athlete and attended the State University of New York at Purchase. There, she studied communication while she played on the school’s volleyball team as a defense specialist. She recorded two kills and nine digs in the 2018 season before dropping out in her sophomore year.

She probably would’ve gone much farther as an athlete if she had chosen to continue. However, she chose another path, which has led her to global fame. While her brother Joey Gaston may not be on the same path, he does have the drive to become globally famous.

Gaston has been fundamental for his team, putting in performances that put him at the core of the school’s fortunes in the 2023 season. He recorded 2186 passing yards for 15 touchdowns, averaging 182.2 passing yards per game.