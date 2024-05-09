"That's why Brunson came back": NBA fans in furor as Ice Spice's courtside appearance sparks plethora of reactions

Hip-hop sensation Ice Spice made an appearance at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal clash between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, eliciting varied reactions from fans.

Ice Spice, known for hits like “Munch (Feelin' U),” “Princess Diana” and “Deli,” was featured on the arena's jumbotron as she sat courtside during a timeout in the third quarter.

Some fans were taken aback by her unexpected appearance at the NBA playoffs, with one even speculating that without her attendance, Jalen Brunson would not have returned to the game following a brief injury exit.

“THAT’S WHY BRUNSON CAME BACK,” user @HashimChaudhry9 wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Brunson, the top scorer for the Knicks, experienced soreness in his right foot after playing for eight minutes, exited the game and was considered questionable to return. However, he made a comeback and started the second half.

“Jalen Brunson was comin out that tunnel no matter what,” said @sheldongomes24.

Some fans humorously suggested that Ice Spice, who is a native of The Bronx in New York City, should be brought in as a substitute, given the Knicks' injury troubles. In addition to Brunson, OG Anunoby also suffered a hamstring injury and had to leave the game early.

Fans quip that Ice Spice should be subbed in amid Knicks' injury woes

Knicks go up 2-0 vs Pacers in NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals

Behind the efforts of OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, who both endured injuries during the game, the Knicks managed to eke out a 130-121 victory, taking a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series against the Pacers.

Anunoby contributed 28 points and made a significant impact defensively, particularly against Pascal Siakam, who struggled when matched up against him, scoring only 14 points on 18 shot attempts.

Brunson continued spearheading the Knicks' offense, tallying 28 points and five assists in 31 minutes on the court.

Donte DiVincenzo was instrumental as well, recording 26 points, including six three-pointers, along with five rebounds and four assists, while Josh Hart had 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Big man Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton had a standout performance, notching a playoff career-high 34 points while also dishing out nine assists.

Off the bench, TJ McConnell contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana, while Obi Toppin had a solid outing with 20 points.