WATCH: Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch pulls up to watch high school ballers battle it out at Nike's The Showcase of the Games

Nike and Jordan Brand are showcasing the talent of the future with its "The Showcase of the Games" event, which they have organized in collaboration with NFL legend Marshawn Lynch. This included Lynch himself stopping by the game that pitted the Alameda Hornets against the Bishop O'Dowd Dragons.

Alameda was the hometown team in this one, proudly representing the Bay Area, and stepped up their game with Marshawn Lynch watching. However, despite the huge hometown crowd cheering them on, their efforts were not enough as the Dragons picked up the road win with a final score of 78-52.

Lynch did look impressed by one particular player in the highlights, and that is Alameda's own Sage Kopelman, who was shown aggressively attacking the basket and sinking some 3s.

Kopelman spoke after the game and praised his teammates for their efforts.

"We locked in on defense, we did let them have nothing on the post," he told the interviewer, Hannah. "They tried to post us up and we started cutting that off and we were getting layups down the court. Defense leads to offense."

"Key to my success was poise and my teammates," he added despite losing the game. "My teammates helped me out a lot and it felt great out there to get out with my teammates and I know my teammates got my back, so it was easy."

Nike and Jordan Brand planning another high school event at the Bay Area with Marshawn Lynch

As for Marshawn Lynch, the Super Bowl winner will have another collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand on Saturday called the 'Jordan Fam Fest.' It has been described as "the ultimate celebration of the Brand’s culture, legacy and family."

"The Showcase of the Games" was held as a lead-up to that event and it featured some of the top youth teams across the country, including one of the top-ranked teams, Link Academy.

The event is expected to be a celebration of Jordan Brand's most notable moments during the last 40 years and will boast "consumer experiences that represent the future of the Brand."

In addition to all the games, there will also be Jordan Brand retail merchandise appearing all over the Bay Area. This will include a display at Shoe Palace locations in San Francisco’s Union Square until Feb. 16, as well as ones in Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue until Feb. 17.

