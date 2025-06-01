WATCH: Top 5-star recruit Kaleena Smith goes nuclear in jaw-dropping heat-check performance

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), displayed her scoring prowess in the Hype Her Hoops Heat Check 2025 Tournament, where she plays for the Seven Days 17U team.

Some of her highlights in the 91-43 win against Team WhyNot were shared by photographer and videographer Nico, who goes by the Instagram username "nicobeannn" on Sunday.

"Kaleena wasn’t playing games in her first game today @hypeherhoopscircuit “Heat Check” @special.kayyy11 forever the 🐐💫," the post was captioned.

In their win against Team WhyNot, Smith scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, grabbed two rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked the ball once and stole the ball five times.

This marked their second win of the tournament after they defeated Coastal Elite by a 64-58 scoreline. Smith recorded 24 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in the game on Saturday.

Furthermore, Smith also dominated in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, leading with 22.0 PPG and 4.8 APG. The official Instagram page of Jr. All-Star Basketball shared the stats on May 8.

Kaleena Smith, who signed a NIL deal with Adidas on Nov. 14, became the first high school female basketball player to do so with the brand. She also earned praise from the three-time WNBA Champion and the president of Adidas Women's Basketball, Candace Parker.

“She reminds me of myself at 16," Parker said in a video announcing Smith's signing. "The future of basketball isn’t coming. She’s already here.”

“If you watch her play, her game speaks for itself. As a brand, we felt like this was a perfect fit. When I started in my role, I wanted to take an innovative approach in how we connect with the best players in the game and empower them in their pursuit of excellence on and off the court."

Kaleena Smith wins California POY Award

The Ontario Christian High School player received the CIF Southern Section All CIF-SS Open Division Player of the Year on Mar. 29. The CIF Southern Section's Instagram posted the news.

Last season, Kaleena Smith averaged 23.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 8.1 APG, 4.5 SPG and 0.4 BPG to lead her school to a 30-2 record. However, their state tournament journey fell short after a 67-62 defeat against the eventual champions, Etiwanda, in the regional finals round on March 11.

Smith remains a top prospect, and although she has two more years to decide on her collegiate career, she has received offers from the South Carolina Gamecocks, UConn Huskies, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans.

