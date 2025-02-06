WATCH: Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza throws down a poster, hits a windmill, and joins the 1K scoring club

Five-star small forward Tajh Ariza earned a career milestone after he and the Westchester Senior Comets defeated the Fairfax Lions 75–67 on Wednesday. The son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza impressed many after postering a defender with a windmill dunk en route to making his 1,000 career points milestone.

Later in that same game, the No. 8-ranked prospect from the Class of 2026, per On3, performed a second windmill dunk during a fastbreak, though he did not posterize anybody this time. On3 ranks him the No. 3 small forward and No. 5 in California for the Class of 2026.

During the game, Tajh Ariza posted a double-double with 41 points and 13 rebounds for the Westchester Comets. His teammate, Gary Ferguson, added 18 points to help seal the victory.

Trevor Ariza used to go to Westchester Senior, with Fairfax being the Comets' most bitter rival during his time. Tajh Ariza talked about this and what winning with the Comets meant to him personally.

“This was big,” Ariza said. “My dad went here. Watching this atmosphere growing up I used to be up here all the time. My cousin went here. It’s just big … It’s big. I’m just carrying the legacy. I think we are coming together and we can beat anybody in the City.”

The Fairfax Lions were led by Ali Thompson, who began a rally for his team as it nearly caught up to the Comets with a nine-point deficit heading into the halftime break. He then went hot in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points during that period, but it was not enough. He ended the game with 25 points.

Tajh Ariza and Westchester Comets will have a rematch with Fairfax on Valentine's Day

The Comets only have four games left in the season. They will play the Palisades on Friday and Venice on Wednesday. Tajh Ariza and crew will next face University High School on Feb. 13 before its big rematch against Fairfax on Valentine's Day.

After beating Fairfax yesterday, the Westchester Senior Comets are now on an eight-game winning streak, with victories over all four of their upcoming opponents in that winning streak. The school is currently sitting on top of the Western League's standings, with an 8-0 record against fellow Western teams. Westchester has a 15-9 record overall.

