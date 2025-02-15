"We can easy replace him": Penn State fans react as 4-star commit Messiah Mickens hints 'exploring' other schools following the departure of RB coach

The recent exit of Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider to Notre Dame has sparked discussions regarding four-star running back commit Messiah Mickens.

Mickens, a standout from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, initially committed to the Nittany Lions in August 2023. However, with Seider’s departure, he has started "exploring" his options. On3.com’s Steve Wiltfong reports that Notre Dame, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina are all in pursuit of the talented back.

Fans have expressed mixed opinions on Mickens' potential departure. One fan dismissed concerns, saying:

"We can easy replace him he’s not even a top ten RB in the country we will just get someone better."

Another added:

"No recruit should commit to a school based solely on their position coach."

Here is how others reacted:

"You want Mizzou son. Don’t listen to Robert," a fan quipped

"The Messiah at ND. Sounds about right," another quipped

"He didn’t commit to Penn state just because of one coach whose a position coach also we just hired a beast," a fan remarked

Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 4 nationally with nine commits, had Mickens as its earliest pledge.

Despite his long-standing verbal commitment, Mickens has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame between June 20-22. Speaking to Blue & Gold, he expressed admiration for the Fighting Irish.

“(Notre Dame) made it to the last dance,” Mickens told Blue & Gold. “Many teams weren’t fortunate enough to do that in college football. So you know that they’re doing something good over there. They’re a winning program. They have a lot of draft picks. I don’t see anybody really talking bad about Notre Dame."

Seider, one of James Franklin’s longest-serving assistants, spent six years in Happy Valley, taking on roles as co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and assistant head coach in 2023 before leaving after Penn State’s College Football Playoff semifinal run.

Ranked No. 112 overall by 247Sports composite rankings and No. 9 among running backs in the 2026 class, Mickens has received offers from top programs, including Georgia, Oregon, Miami, South Carolina and Notre Dame.

Messiah Mickens opens up on bond with Ja’Juan Seider

Messiah Mickens became the first commitment in Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class when he pledged to the Nittany Lions in August 2023. By January, he had officially shut down his recruitment.

Despite offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M, Mickens committed to Penn State largely due to his bond with Seider.

“He recruited me since eighth grade,” Mickens said. “Many coaches don’t take the time to deal with many kids around the country. So, just him taking time and thinking, just telling me his vision for me, how he’s going to develop me — not only as a football player but as a young man. “He allowed me to commit to Penn State at a young age. He’s always stayed in contact."

The No. 10 running back and No. 108 overall player in the 2026 class has recorded 3,253 rushing yards, 608 receiving yards and 59 total touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry in high school.

