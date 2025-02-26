"We forgetting 2016 Chino Hills": Hoops fans react to Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham being called the best duo in high school basketball

The basketball community is fired up after an Instagram post claiming Montverde Academy's Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes are the best duo in high school basketball history.

Montverde finished 25-0 in the 2019-20 season, crushing opponents with an average victory margin of 39 points. Led by Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes, the squad was loaded with future NBA talent, including Moses Moody, Day’Ron Sharpe and Caleb Houstan.

Cade Cunningham controlled the game with his size, vision and scoring ability, while Barnes brought elite defense, playmaking and emotional energy.

Fans had a lot to say.

Their time at Montverde Academy was dominant, but some fans pushed back, arguing that 2016 Chino Hills, led by the Ball brothers, deserved that title.

Fans Say Ball Brothers' Chino Hills Was Greater Than Cade Cunningham & Scottie Barnes' Montverde

Fans were quick to bring up the 2016 Chino Hills squad, which also went undefeated (35-0) while playing one of the most exciting styles seen at the high school level. The team was powered by Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, alongside Eli Scott and Onyeka Okongwu.

Chino Hills played at an insane pace, launching deep threes, throwing full-court lobs and applying relentless defensive pressure. Lonzo Ball orchestrated it all, and the result was highlight after highlight, blowing out top-ranked teams along the way.

Some argued that Greg Oden and Mike Conley at Lawrence North (2005-06) deserved the crown. That squad went 45-1 over two seasons, winning three straight state titles while Oden dominated as a generational big man and Conley controlled the game as a top-tier floor general.

Others threw Kevin Durant and Ty Lawson at Oak Hill Academy (2005-06) into the conversation. Durant was a walking bucket, and Lawson was one of the fastest guards in the country, leading Oak Hill to a 40-1 record.

While Montverde and Chino Hills were dominant in their own right, high school basketball has seen plenty of legendary duos—each with their unique case for being the best. Who do you think deserves the title?

