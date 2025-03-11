"We just get each other": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares a heartfelt birthday post for friend and popular hairstylist Dionte Gray

La La Anthony, mother of high school basketball star Kiyan Anthony, is great friends with celebrity hairstylist Dionte Gray, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram handle to send him her warm wishes. La La posted a picture of Gray in denim jeans and boxing gloves with the text:

Ad

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people in the world @arrogant_tae123❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," La La Anthony wrote.

La La Anthony via Instagram

"I love you so much!! We just get each other! May this year bring you all the love and happiness you deserve!!!" La La Anthony added.

Ad

Trending

Dionte Grey, known professionally as Arrogant Tae, is famous for creating innovative wigs. Originally from Chicago, Tae relocated to Atlanta, where he quickly became a popular name among Hollywood celebrities.

He has styled rapper Nicki Minaj and multiple stars, including Kim Kardashian and Dream Doll. He is the founder of "The Flawless Experience," and offers premium hairstyling products.

In August 2024, Tae shared with Galore Magazine his passion for fashion and self-expression beyond hairstyling.

Ad

"Fashion has always been my passion. I’m an artist, so I love expressing myself in different ways, not solely through hair. But I’ve always loved playing dress up with girls and style myself in unique pieces that I love as self-expression since I can remember," he said.

Gray also talked about the first big opportunity in his career.

Ad

"My first celebrity client was Porsche Williams from Housewives of Atlanta! This was the time I was still living in Chicago, working in a salon downtown, and her manager made a post saying, 'Who is the best hair stylist in Chicago?'" Tae said.

It was an upward spiral for Gray, who went on to add more and more success to his name.

Ad

"My whole city was tagging me, and I was so shocked to see how many people really are fans of my work! ... But the experience I had when I did her hair was amazing and from that point, I knew I wanted to be a celebrity hair stylist!" Tae revealed.

Tae also participated in a fashion walk earlier this year to promote fashion designer PUL Sheen's Error NYC.

Ad

La La Anthony shares Kiyan Anthony's adorable moment with young fan

Kiyan Anthony and the LuHi Crusaders fell just short of clinching the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament, losing 74–71 to Link Academy in the final game. Before tip-off, Kiyan shared a sweet moment with a young fan, which was shared on Instagram by his mother, La La Anthony.

La La Anthony via Instagram

Throughout the tournament, Kiyan impressed, guiding his team past Oak Hill Academy, Montverde Academy and Bella Vista. Despite his efforts to conclude his high school career with a championship victory, he missed out on the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback