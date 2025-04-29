"We have kids beating Olympians": Former Detroit Lions QB and HS coach Teddy Bridgewater shares statement in support of high school athletic feats 

On Sunday, former Detroit Lions quarterback and high school coach Teddy Bridgewater raised his opinion regarding recognition of high school athletes' achievements as spring high school football practices kick off in Florida.

He shared a post on his official Facebook handle and said:

"We don't have end of the year banquets for our athletes like we used to. We don't pass out letters anymore for athletes who've lettered another year on varsity sports. All this greatness that's going on around and you hear nothing about it outside of the boosters and alumni association trying to do their part.

"From an athletic department standpoint, we have kids BEATING OLYMPIANS, young women running some of the fastest times in the UNITED STATES! How are these kids not being paraded?? Do we still care about the kids and their successes these days or what?"

On April 12, Brandon Arrington Jr. broke Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles' track meet record at the 200m Arcadia Invitational. Arrington finished the race in 20.35 seconds, shattering Lyles' record of 20.48 seconds.

Lyles is recognised as the fastest man in America. In an interview, Arrington talked about breaking Lyles' record.

"It means a lot. My bad Noah Lyles. I didn't mean to do it you," Arrington said (via DyeStat on Instagram).

Teddy Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to 8th Florida State title

In his first season as coach, Teddy Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to the Florida Class 3A state title, beating Jacksonville Raines High 41-0.

Bridgewater attended Miami Northwestern from 2008 to 2010, where he played quarterback for the Bulls and accumulated over 5,000 passing yards in his high school career, including winning the state championship as a sophomore.

He went on to play for the Louisville Cardinals and was selected 32nd in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. After the 2023 season, he announced his retirement, expressing a desire to coach high school students.

Bridgewater returned to the NFL in 2024, signing with the Lions, after a successful coaching stint at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern.

