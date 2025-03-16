"We love u": Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters react to brother Quincy expressing pride for the cheerleaders & Sierra Canyon basketball team

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are officially CIF Division I state champions after beating the Lincoln Trojans 58-53 on Friday. The victory was celebrated by the school's cheerleading squad, which includes the Combs Twins, Jessie and D'Lila, the twin daughters of controversial rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. They were in the sidelines cheering for the team.

Their elder brother, Quincy Combs, was not in Sacramento to see his sisters' team in action, but he did share several snaps with them at Sierra Canyon's gym.

Soon enough, the joint Instagram account of the two Sierra Canyon cheerleaders reacted to their brother's post that congratulated the Trailblazers, as well as its cheer squad, for winning the state title.

"We loveeee u," the Combs Twins posted.

Sierra Canyon cheerleaders the Combs Twins react to brother Quincy congratulating the team for state title (Source: Instagram,/ quincy)

The Combs twins are social media stars who are most prominent on Instagram and TikTok. They are Diddy's daughters with the late Kim Porter and have been vocal supporters of their embattled father, who is currently incarcerated in New York City over sexual assault allegations.

After their father was arrested, the twins came under the care of their late mother's best friend, Lawanda "Lala" Lane. Even with their father in prison, Jessie and D'Lila have retained their lavish lifestyle, often being spotted shopping in some of LA's most exclusive shops.

They have also become the most prominent cheerleaders for the Trailblazers, be it for football or for basketball.

Sierra Canyon vs. Lincoln final was a close game

In the CIF Division I final, the best team from Northern California, Lincoln, was pitted against the best team from Southern California, Sierra Canyon. Both teams have had winning seasons this year, and their clash was a very close one, with the Trailblazers escaping with a five-point victory.

The lead changed multiple times throughout the game, with both teams giving it their all to win the state championship. Neither team could get the upper hand, though in the final seconds, the Trailblazers gained a five-point lead, thus sealing their victory. This moment also had NBA legend LeBron James celebrating wildly.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers star was there to see his son, Bryce James' final high school game before he heads to Arizona next season. The three-star shooting guard only scored three points and had five rebounds in his final game with the team.

