  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "We love u": Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters react to brother Quincy expressing pride for the cheerleaders & Sierra Canyon basketball team

"We love u": Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters react to brother Quincy expressing pride for the cheerleaders & Sierra Canyon basketball team

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 16, 2025 16:25 GMT
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to win a boys CIF State Division 1 championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are officially CIF Division I state champions after beating the Lincoln Trojans 58-53 on Friday. The victory was celebrated by the school's cheerleading squad, which includes the Combs Twins, Jessie and D'Lila, the twin daughters of controversial rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. They were in the sidelines cheering for the team.

Ad

Their elder brother, Quincy Combs, was not in Sacramento to see his sisters' team in action, but he did share several snaps with them at Sierra Canyon's gym.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon enough, the joint Instagram account of the two Sierra Canyon cheerleaders reacted to their brother's post that congratulated the Trailblazers, as well as its cheer squad, for winning the state title.

"We loveeee u," the Combs Twins posted.
Sierra Canyon cheerleaders the Combs Twins react to brother Quincy congratulating the team for state title (Source: Instagram,/ quincy)
Sierra Canyon cheerleaders the Combs Twins react to brother Quincy congratulating the team for state title (Source: Instagram,/ quincy)

The Combs twins are social media stars who are most prominent on Instagram and TikTok. They are Diddy's daughters with the late Kim Porter and have been vocal supporters of their embattled father, who is currently incarcerated in New York City over sexual assault allegations.

Ad

After their father was arrested, the twins came under the care of their late mother's best friend, Lawanda "Lala" Lane. Even with their father in prison, Jessie and D'Lila have retained their lavish lifestyle, often being spotted shopping in some of LA's most exclusive shops.

They have also become the most prominent cheerleaders for the Trailblazers, be it for football or for basketball.

Sierra Canyon vs. Lincoln final was a close game

In the CIF Division I final, the best team from Northern California, Lincoln, was pitted against the best team from Southern California, Sierra Canyon. Both teams have had winning seasons this year, and their clash was a very close one, with the Trailblazers escaping with a five-point victory.

Ad

The lead changed multiple times throughout the game, with both teams giving it their all to win the state championship. Neither team could get the upper hand, though in the final seconds, the Trailblazers gained a five-point lead, thus sealing their victory. This moment also had NBA legend LeBron James celebrating wildly.

The LA Lakers star was there to see his son, Bryce James' final high school game before he heads to Arizona next season. The three-star shooting guard only scored three points and had five rebounds in his final game with the team.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी