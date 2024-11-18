"We need his offensive bag ASAP": South Carolina Gamecocks fans react to the signing of 4-star PG Eli Ellis

South Carolina Gamecocks fans are buzzing with excitement over the commitment of four-star PG Eli Ellis, a prolific scorer and playmaker from the 2025 class. The young basketball star from the Moravian Prep High School in Hickory, NC, announced his commitment on Nov. 15, 2023.

Yesterday, Gamecocks took to their Instagram handle to congratulate the young recruit with a catchy poster and caption:

“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. Welcome Home, Eli Ellis”

Trending

Fans soon filled the comment section with excited words over the heap of talent that Ellis will bring to the Gamecocks's 2025 roster. One fan emphasized the urgency of adding the 6-foot-1 point guard to the roster.

“Can he please enroll in January? We need his offensive bag ASAP.”

Eli Ellis' fans react

Others were simply elated over the news and expressed their happiness with comments like:

“Congrats Homie”

“Thank you, we need some shooters.”

But a few dived deep and pondered over the prospects of Ellis joining the Gamecocks, emphasizing his shooting and playmaking:

“This guy is a straight-up [bucket] getter.”

"Sold out seats 🔥🔥 let's go"

Some overly enthusiastic fans even recommended bringing his brother Isaac Ellis to the Gamecocks roster as well.

“Bring his brother too.”

Eli Ellis Instagram Post

All in all, fans are hopeful that the addition of Ellis will add much-needed firepower to the team.

How good is Eli Ellis on court?

Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director, describes Ellis' scoring abilities in these words:

“When it comes to scoring the basketball, few in the Class of 2025 are better than Ellis.”

Eli Ellis is a No. 64 nationally-ranked player in the 2025 class and No. 4 overall in North Carolina.

“Eli Ellis's game is founded in real basketball ability and feel. I think that's the ultimate ticket for him to be a high-level player,” Lamont Paris, head coach of the Carolina Gamecocks, told TheBigSpur.com after securing Eli Ellis' commitment.

Living up to coach Lemont’s expectations, Eli Ellis won the 2023-24 OTE MVP, registering an impressive average of 33.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Apart from Ellis, coach Lemont has strengthened the Gamecocks’ 2025 roster with 6-6 point forward Hayden Assemian, 6-8 point forward EJ Walker and 6-6 shooting guard Grant Polk.

Interestingly, the 2025 class is the first top-20 class under coach Paris Lamont. He led the Gamecocks to a 13-5 conference record and a 26-7 overall record in the 2023-24 season.

With Ellis and a host of ace basketball players joining the 2025 roster, the Gamecocks are certainly poised to extend their tally further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback