"She hates this kid": WNBA fans react to the back and forth between Caitlin Clark and Eli Ellis on IG

Just weeks before she makes her WNBA debut, Caitlin Clark finds herself in her first social media feud. Fans applauded the recent No. 1 pick as she quickly shut down Eli Ellis, who was making false claims about her.

Ellis is an aspiring basketball player who has also garnered a large following on social media. In November 2023, he committed to play in college at the University of South Carolina. Most recently, he played in the Overtime Elite league.

Ellis recently had a post involving Caitlin Clark go viral. He said that she was coming to one of his games. Clark quickly responded that the claim was false . Seeing how she handled this situation has led to WNBA fans praising her on social media.

Fans also chimed in on her swiftness to shut this situation down before it got out of hand any further.

"she really don't play," one fan said.

"she never played omg I love her," said another fan.

"She’s so unintentionally hilarious," said one fan.

Ellis is a 6-foot-1 guard who is eligible for the 2025 draft. As for his social media presence, he has over 430,000 followers on Instagram.

Caitlin Clark gearing up for WNBA preseason debut

When Caitlin Clark isn't dealing with trolls on social media, she's preparing to make her debut in the pros. She will play in her first WNBA game in the preseason later this week.

The Indiana Fever have two preseason games before the regular season gets underway. Their first game is on May 3 against the Connecticut Sun. After that, they play the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

With Clark coming off a historic run at Iowa, many are eager to see her in WNBA action. She has proven to be a big draw; now, she has to showcase her talent in the professional league.

Clark is joining a Fever team that had one of the WNBA's worst records last season. They finished 10th out of 12 teams, going 13-27. This subpar finish landed them the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second straight year.

While the Fever have struggled in recent years, they are in a position to start turning things around. Their roster has two exciting young players who could be the pillars of the franchise.

Before drafting Clark in 2024, the Fever landed Aliyah Boston with the top pick in 2023. She had an impressive first year in the WNBA, winning the Rookie of the Year and being named an All-Star.

Clark and Boston will make their regular season debut togehter on May 14 when the Fever take on the Connecticut Sun.