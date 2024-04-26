Caitlin Clark hype sells out Washington Mystics games with upgraded venue in minutes

After being drafted No. 1 overall a few weeks ago, the WNBA world is buzzing over Caitlin Clark. Many expected her to be a big draw, and her arrival is already have an impact on teams across the league.

Last season, the WNBA saw a massive boom in viewership and ticket sales. Following a draft class headlined by Clark and Angel Reese, women's basketball continues to grow in popularity. Heading into this year, team's have seen a massive increase in ticket pricing.

When Clark was in college, she drew big crowds in person and on TV. She's having a similar impact on the WNBA, as teams are upgrading venues for her arrival.

Reports recently came out that the Washington Mystics had to move to a bigger arena for when they host the Indiana Fever. Despite having five times the seating now, the game still sold out in under an hour following the venue change.

The Mystics were a middle-of-the pack team last year, finishing in seventh place with a 19-21 record. They are led by two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and are fresh off drafting Aaliyah Edwards sixth overall in the 2024 draft.

The Fever will face off against the Mystics on Friday, June 7.

Caitlin Clark is quickly becoming the WNBA's biggest draw

Following a run at Iowa where she become the all-time leading scorer in college sports, Caitlin Clark was expected to bring new fans to the WNBA. However, he immediate impact is something people in and around the league never saw coming.

From the moment Clark declared for the draft, demand for tickets started going up. Reports have surfaced that the Fever are selling more tickets, and their away games are a big-ticket item around the WNBA.

"When Caitlin Clark declared for the WNBA draft, we instantly saw the Indiana Fever's average ticket price double," Laura Correnti, founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment, told Morning Edition earlier this month.

"We're also hearing from some of the different teams across the WNBA that they are also seeing bumps in ticket sales and interest in terms of near sellout for when Caitlin Clark comes to town."

Shortly after being drafted, Fanatics announced that her jersey was the highest-selling draft pick in history.

This was a title she held briefly, as top NFL draft pick Caleb Williams recently surpassed her. Nonetheless, there is no denying the massive hype around the former Iowa star.

Clark is set to make her WNBA debut on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.