“We walk to the smoke not away from it” - 5-star QB Julian Lewis drops cryptic statement following Colorado visit

Julian Lewis, the five-star quarterback from Carrollton High School in Georgia, has stirred the college football recruiting world with a mysterious tweet just before the 2024 season. Lewis, who committed to the USC Trojans in October 2023, recently sparked speculation by removing references to USC from his social media profiles and sharing a cryptic message.

Following his visit to the University of Colorado (CU) Buffaloes, Lewis stated:

"We walk to the smoke not away from it. Played against 65 defensive players with D1 offers last season @Carrollton_High #MoreWorkToDo in 2024 #AlmostTime."

This development has led many to question if Julian Lewis is reconsidering his commitment to USC. Over the weekend, Lewis was seen wearing Colorado gear, further fueling rumors of a potential decommitment. The Buffaloes, under head coach Deion Sanders, are eager to secure Lewis as the cornerstone of their 2025 recruiting class, especially with Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime's son, heading to the NFL.

Lewis and Shedeur Sanders were recently photographed together in a symbolic image where Shedeur Sanders is handing keys to Lewis, who is seated on a throne.

The caption, "Perfect Timing," also happens to be the title of Shedeur Sanders' debut rap song, further hinting at a possible future for Lewis at Colorado.

Currently, Colorado has only two players in the top 250 for the 2025 recruiting class, making Lewis a critical target for their future success.

Julian Lewis, Georgia's star QB poised for a stellar senior season

Julian Lewis' exceptional playing style as a quarterback has made him one of the best high school football players in Georgia over the last couple of years.

According to MaxPreps, Lewis' 2023 stats were 3,094 passing yards, a 66.4% completion rate, 48 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had a 140.1 QB rating for Carrollton High School. Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports ranked Lewis as the seventh-best quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals, praising his precision:

“He’s surgical with his ball placement. Lewis had the highest pro day score on Wednesday and followed that performance up with one of the cleaner 7-on-7 games as he barely put the ball in danger. Lewis might not have a prototypical build, but he has the makeup of a high-volume, up-tempo passer that can pick defenses apart,” Andrew Ivins wrote.

It is worth noting that Julian Lewis was the youngest participant in the Elite 11 event when he reclassified to the 2025 class after being named the No. 1 QB for 2026. As a young college student, he made completions for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with MaxPreps, thus receiving the National Freshman of the Year award.

Julian Lewis's sophomore year saw continued excellence with 3,094 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, leading Carrollton High to an 11-2 record and a quarterfinal appearance in Georgia's 7A playoffs. Lewis received the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year award and was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

