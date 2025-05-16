When CJ Stroud, Derwin James Jr. and other NFL stars were shocked to see 14 y/o Julian Lewis in action

The Colorado Buffaloes' star signee from the Class of 2025, Julian Lewis, has been one of the most talked-about prospects since his freshman year. His amazing high school career saw him ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in his class, as per On3.

Lewis had NFL stars in awe of his talent at just 14 years of age. GOAT Farm Sports' Instagram page shared a clip of the four-star quarterback throwing dimes during his freshman year at high school. Stars such as Derwin James, CJ Stroud and Malik Willis along with other stars were left mesmerized by the young QB's talent.

"I ain't gon lie bro. He’s gonna be scary," Derwin James said about Lewis.

The four-star quarterback was one of the most heavily recruited athletes in the country prior to his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes. He received offers from top schools such as Georgia, USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU and Tennessee.

The QB was initially committed to the USC Trojans, but flipped his pledge to the Buffs on Nov. 21, 2024. Julian Lewis was ranked No. 56 in the country and was the No. 7 recruit from the state of Georgia, as per On3.

Julian Lewis had a phenomenal high school career at Carrollton

The Carrollton High School's former quarterback Julian Lewis will begin his college football Colorado in Colorado this year after signing with the team during the Early during Singing Period in December. He chose the Buffaloes over USC, with whom he was committed to since August 2024.

Lewis will enter his first college season on the back of a terrific high school career. The four-star quarterback finished his high school stint with 11,010 yards, 144 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions. He completed 69.1% of his passes and ended up with a quarterback rating of 134.1.

The 6-1 quarterback began his high school career in dominant fashion, leading his team to the state championship game. Unfortunately, the Carrollton Trojans lost the game, but Lewis had a record-breaking performance in the final, throwing for 531 yards and five touchdowns.

Lewis finished his freshman year with 4,118 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes. He followed that up with 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his sophomore year.

Julian Lewis finished his high school career with yet another staggering performance as a junior. He completed 75.6% of his passes for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading his team to an overall record of 14-1, as per MaxPreps.

