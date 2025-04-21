Steph Curry draws CJ Stroud comparison as Warriors win at Houston

Steph Curry was compared to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud during Game 1 of the first-round matchup between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Curry had a great performance in the Warriors' 95-85 win over the Rockets.

Late in the fourth quarter, the two-time NBA MVP hit a clutch shot from beyond the arc to stop the Rockets' momentum. The hosts were getting close to completing a comeback, but Curry ensured the Golden State stole homecourt advantage.

TNT's Reggie Miller compared him to Stroud, who is considered among the most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL. Stroud also plays for the Texans, so it could be a way for Miller to say that Curry took over Houston, just like what the QB has been doing since 2023.

Steph Curry finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists on 12-for-19 shooting. He made five 3-point shots, including a big one in the fourth quarter, ending the Houston Rockets' chance of making a comeback.

With the Golden State Warriors up by just four with around five minutes remaining in regulation, Curry hit a trademark 3-point shot to create more separation from the Rockets. The Warriors held on to take the tough 95-85 win against a very tough Houston team.

Alperen Sengun had no help, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Jalen Green had trouble making shots, while Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson combined for just 18 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. provided some spark off the bench with 11 points.

On the other hand, "Playoff Jimmy" showed out on both sides of the court. Butler had 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Moses Moody only had seven points, but he also hit a clutch shot from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry daps up CJ Stroud after Game 1

Steph Curry daps up CJ Stroud after Game 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

Some Houston Rockets fans might be unhappy with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud after their Game 1 loss on Sunday. Stroud cheered the Rockets at courtside but was seen dapping up Steph Curry after the game. He's from California, so he has roots in the Golden State.

Stroud and Curry were making eye contact throughout the game, which is part of the playoff atmosphere in the NBA. TNT's Kevin Harlan pointed out that the two athletes admire each other for what they do in their respective spots. Curry is one of the greatest of his generation, while Stroud could be on his way if he keeps it up in Houston.

Stroud was drafted second by the Texans in 2023, leading the team to two postseason appearances. They won a couple of Wild Card games, but came up short against the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, in the Divisional Playoffs.

