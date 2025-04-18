Where does Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony rank in the final Class of 2025 rankings by ESPN? 

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, capped off an impressive high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran and is heading to college next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard followed in his father's footsteps as he signed for Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15 last year.

In the final ESPN high school basketball rankings, Kiyan Anthony ranked at the 35th spot. Basketball page SLAM High School shared the latest rankings on Instagram on Thursday:

Two fans disagreed with Anthony's rank:

Hoops fans give their reaction to Kiyan Anthony's latest ESPN rankings

"Kiyan should be at least top 20 man," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "not 34 players better than kiyan."

Anthony, who was accompanied by the likes of Penn State signee Kayden and his brother Dylan Mingo, led the Crusaders to a 21-7 overall record and 7-4 in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, as they finished sixth, below Sunrise Christian Academy Elite Basketball.

Furthermore, they also led the Crusaders to the Throne National High School Basketball Tournament on March 30. Anthony, who's ranked 12th in the shooting guard position and first in New York, also earned the Finals MVP award at the tournament.

He scored 25 points, grabbed five boards and dished out two assists. He also shot 60.0% from the field, including 33.3% from behind the 3-point line. Kayden Mingo had 14 points on 33.3% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc. He also recorded four assists, two steals and seven rebounds

After the game, Anthony shared an adorable moment with his mother, La La Anthony, as he put the crown on her head:

Kiyan Anthony's adorable moment with mother after winning the Throne MVP (Image: IG/kiyananthony)

"Kiyan Anthony wins the Throne Finals MVP and celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony," the post was captioned.

How did Kiyan Anthony perform at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit?

Anthony represented Puerto Rico and played for Team World along with other top prospects, including UConn signee Eric Reibe and Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, among others.

The tight match saw Team USA clinch their fifth straight Nike Hoop Summit win after the game went to overtime and finished 124-114 in favor of Team USA. However, it was an underwhelming performance by Anthony, who scored one point, grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists in nine minutes.

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

