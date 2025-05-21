"Which one has a higher base starting salary?": Hoops fans react as Top-30 recruit Sebastian Wilkins closes in on decision between Duke and Maryland

Four-star junior Sebastian Wilkins has narrowed down his college choices to just Duke and Maryland. According to ON3's Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-8 forward, who previously held 12 college offers, is now set to announce his decision on Friday, and he will be choosing between the Duke Blue Devils and the Maryland Terrapins.

ON3's Joe Tipton shared the news via a tweet on x (formerly Twitter) on Monday, and as expected, it has sparked different reactions from fans.

Reacting to the tweet, one fan gave a rather cheeky comment:

"Which one has a higher base starting salary?" the fan said, insinuating that the decision is about the prospective financial returns.

Expand Tweet

Some Duke supporters seemed confident that Wilkins would choose them, arguing that the Blue Devils are the stronger program:

"We all know he's a blue devil, you want to play in the nba you play for Duke, sorry Maryland isn't on that level yet," one fan said.

"So he is using Maryland to make it sound like there is a choice. This is so obvious where he is going, not even close…. Blue Devils baby!" Another fan said.

"There's no way he doesn't choose duke," said another.

Hoops fans react to Sebastian Wilkins' decision between Duke and Maryland. (Images via X @TiptonEdits)

On the other hand, Maryland supporters argued in favor of the Terps, giving reasons why Wilkins should consider them:

"Duke plays in a high school gym. Come play in a real stadium. YOU ARE A TERP🐢🐢🐢🐢," one fan said.

"Duke doesn't develop players that's why they all suck in the NBA. Come to Maryland and actually get better 🐢🐢🐢🐢," He added.

"Objectively, it would be great for CBB if he goes to Maryland. Duke however, just churns out NBA level players," another fan said.

Hoops fans react to Sebastian Wilkins' decision between Duke and Maryland. (Images via X @TiptonEdits)

Sebastian Wilkins, currently ranked No. 17 in ESPN's 2026 class, just wrapped up his junior season at Brewster Academy. Reports suggest he's planning to reclassify to the 2025 class, meaning he won't be sticking around for his senior year of high school and will make the jump straight to college next season.

Sebastian Wilkins speaks about his playing style

In an interview with On3, Sebastian Wilkins spoke about how he approaches the game of basketball and the improvement he's made:

"I feel like I play with a lot of energy," Wilkins said. "I've expanded my game to be able to shoot off the pick and pop and off the dribble a little bit. The shooting is how I've improved the most. I rebound hard, that is my game really, I'd say."

Sebastian Wilkins was an instrumental player for Brewster Academy, leading the team to a 28-5 record last season. There's no doubt that he'll be a quality addition to whichever team he chooses.

