Who is Alijah Arenas? Looking at Gilbert Arenas' son's basketball career

Alijah Arenas is a rising basketball star, following in the footsteps of his father, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. Alijah is a part of a family with a notable American Internet personality as his mother, Laura Govan, and he shares his family circle with three siblings: Izela Arenas, Hamiley Arenas, and Aloni Arenas.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Alijah is a star point guard-known for his exceptional quickness and scoring ability and achieves a remarkable milestone of 1,000 career points, etching his name in the annals of high school basketball history.

How good is Alijah Arenas? Strengths and weaknesses

Alijah Arenas possesses several strengths that set him apart on the basketball:

#1. Scoring Ability: Alijah's knack for putting the ball in the basket is expectional.Whether it's a smooth jump shot, a drive to the rim, or a well-timed three-pointer, he consistently finds ways to score.

#2. Quickness and Agility: His agility allows him to navigate through defenders, change direction swiftly, and create scoring opportunities. His first step off the dribble is lightning-fast.

#3. Versatility: Alijah can play both as a point guard and a shooting guard. His versatility enables him to handle the ball, distribute assists, and score effectively.

#4. Work Ethic: He's known for his relentless work ethic. Alijah puts in the hours at practice, fine-tuning his skills and conditioning his body.

However, like any player, Alijah also has areas to improve:

#1. Defense: While he has the potential to be a solid defender, Alijah needs to focus on improving his defense skills. This includes on-ball defense, help defense, and reading opponents' plays.

#2. Decision-Making: As a young player, he occassionally makes risky decisions. Developing better judgment in high-pressure situations will be crucial for his growth.

#3. Consistency: Maintaining consistent performance throughout the season is a challenge for any player. Alijah must work on minimizing fluctuations in his game.

Alijah Arenas is a rising star with immense potential. As he continues to develop, addressing these weaknesses will be essential for his continued success.

Which High School and AAU team does Alijah Arenas play for?

Alijah Arenas currently attends Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California. Despite the allure of prestigious institutions, his father, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, made the unconvential choice to send him to Chatsworth High School.

On the AUU circuit, Alijah plays for the Compton Magic. His impressive stats, including averaging 33 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, have earned him 16 offers.

What is Alijah's rank in 2026 HS class?

Alijah Arenas is regarded as the No.4 NBA draft prospect in the Class of 2026. His impressive stats including averaging 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, have earned him recognition and attention from recruiters.