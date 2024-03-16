"SIT DOWN & STFU": Gilbert Arenas gets torched by Saucy Santana for mocking his friendship with Nick Young

Beyond his NBA career, Gilbert Arenas is also known as one of the most popular sports figures in the podcast scene. During a live session of the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast with former LA Lakers guard Nick Young, Arenas had a controversial reaction upon finding out Young was friends with rapper Saucy Santana. The artist then responded with strong comments via Instagram.

Young was originally talking about the filming of the celebrity TV series "College Hill" when he mentioned Saucy Santana's name as one of the cast members and a good friend of his. Upon watching Santana's twerking videos on social media, Gilbert Arenas blurted out in laughter and started to mock Young for being friends with the rapper.

Later, Saucy Santana responded to Arenas' video. He said:

"I really be having to check these n*****," Santana said. "What the f*** is funny about a straight man saying he cool with me? I'm one of the realest n***** you'll ever f***ing meet. And once ya'll n***** retire from basketball ... SIT DOWN & STFU!!!!"

Arenas' reaction was seen as disrespectful and insensitive as the former Washington Wizards guard was making fun of Nick Young for being friends with a gay individual. In an era where people have to be more open and sensitive to a person's sexual orientation, Santana was not standing by the mockery made by the former NBA star.

It was bad enough that he kept laughing upon his discovery of who the rapper was, but he also kept on going, making the whole ordeal a laughing matter.

What did Gilbert Arenas' say when he found out that Nick Young was friends with Saucy Santana?

During his live session with Nick Young on the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, the former 31st pick of the 2001 NBA Draft quickly made a laughing stock of Young's friendship with Saucy Santana.

"Oh hell no!" Arenas said. "That's your dawg? Hell no! Come on. Not this. That ain't no rapper. Stop it. That was your roommate? Come on dawg. That's your dawg huh? Nick, I know you paid for that."

Arenas then proceeded to think of exaggerated scenarios between Nick Young and Saucy Santa, continuing to make a mockery of the whole thing.

However, following the video reaching viral status, several fans found his reaction embarrassing, considering his poor taste in making the whole thing humorous. With Santana already responding to the video, Gilbert Arenas is yet to address the incident and comment on what the rapper had to say on the matter.

Gilbert Arenas has garnered a reputation for the questionable antics and opinions that he shares on his popular podcast platform.