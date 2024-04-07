Who is Cayden Boozer? Looking at 2025 High School basketball class' top recruit

A lot of buzz around the 2025 high school basketball class centers on one name: Cayden Boozer. This 5-star point guard from Miami has captured the attention of scouts, coaches, and fans alike.

Cayden Boozer, born on July 18, 2007, is an American basketball player currently attending Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida. At just 15 years old, Cayden has already etched his name in the annals of high school basketball.

In 2023, he was bestowed with the prestigious title of Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. His remarkable skills and versatility have catapulted him to the top of the class of 2025 recruits. Standing tall at 6 feet 9 inches and weighning 215 pounds, Cayden is a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Cayden Boozer: The Dynamic Point Guard

Cayden Boozer, at 6 feet 3 inches, is a dynamic point guard. Ranked No. 15 overall and the third best point guard in the class, Cayden brings a strong frame and aggressive play to the court.

His on ball defense, quick feet, and basketball IQ make him a standout. In the pick-and-roll game, Cayden shines - he reads the floor well, keeps his head up, and maintains an excellent pace. While he's not committed to playing alongside his brother in college, the possibility remains intriguing.

The Boozer Brothers: Cayden Boozer and Cameron

Boozer

Cayden isn't alone in his basketball journey. He shares the court with his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, who is equally impressive. The Boozer brothers hail from a basketball lineage - their father is none other than former NBA forward Carlos Boozer. With such pedigree, it's no wonder that both Cameron and Cayden have turned heads on the court.

Expand Tweet

Cayden Boozer Skills, Accomplishments and International Achievements

(a) Skills and Accomplishments

#1. Scoring Machine: Cayden’s offensive prowess is undeniable. During his sophomore year, he averaged an impressive 21.1 points per game. His scoring ability, whether from beyond the arc or in the paint, sets him apart.

#2. Rebounding Dominance: With an average of 11.2 rebounds per game, Cayden controls the boards with authority. His timing, positioning, and tenacity make him a nightmare for opponents.

#3. Playmaking Vision: Beyond scoring, Cayden contributes with 4.2 assists per game. His court vision and unselfish play elevate his team’s performance.

#4. Defensive Impact: Cayden’s two blocks per game showcase his defensive acumen. He disrupts opponents’ shots and protects the rim.

#5. State Champion: As a freshman, Cayden led his team to a state championship victory in Florida. His impact was undeniable, and scouts took notice.

Expand Tweet

(b) International Achievements

#1. Cayden's talents extend beyond U.S. borders. He represented the United States in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship held in Merida, Yucatan.

#2. Averaging 1.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.2 assists, he played a crucial role in Team USA's gold medal triumph. His performance earned him the Under-16 Most Valuable Player Award, solidifying his status as a global prospect.

Whether Cayden chooses to follow in his father's footsteps or forges his own path, one thing remains certain that he is destined for greatness, both on and off the court.