Who is Dijon Lee? All we know about 5-star CB who visited Alabama for the third time

Dijon Lee, a highly acclaimed five-star cornerback from Mission Viejo High School in California, has become a major player in college football recruiting. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 185 pounds, Lee is ranked as the 26th-best recruit in the 2025 class, the fifth-best cornerback, and the top recruit in California.

Lee has been a formidable presence on the field. In his sophomore year, he tallied 32 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, leading his team to the CIF championship game. These performances earned him spots on the California All-State Team and the 2023 MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America Team.

The recruiting contest for Lee's commitment has been intense, with the main competitors being Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been very active in his recruitment, giving an offer on January 16th. Notably, he was the first defensive recruit that Kalen DeBoer extended an offer to. Lee has visited Alabama three times, most recently for his final official visit, where he also participated in a photoshoot.

Dijon Lee has also officially visited Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington. Nevertheless, Alabama remains a tough competitor, as the coaching staff of the Crimson Tide - Coach DeBoer, Courtney Morgan, Mo Linguist and Kane Wommack, have been hard at work in their endeavors toward recruitment.

Dijon Lee to choose between Alabama and Georgia

On June 28, Dijon Lee will reveal his college choice. He shared his decision timeline with On3’s Chad Simmons during the On3 Elite Series. The athlete has narrowed his choices to Alabama and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of building connections with coaches and players.

“It’s not about who I met with last, it’s about what I did with them,” Lee explained. “If I’m going to be at the school for the next three to four years, I want to have a great vibe with the coaches and players.”

Both Alabama and Georgia have a history of rivalry, with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart having previously coached at Alabama.

“They’re very comparable,” Lee noted. “Georgia is the new ‘Bama, but ‘Bama is still ‘Bama.”

The quality of coaching will be a decisive factor for Lee. At Georgia, safeties coach Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams lead the secondary, while Alabama boasts coaches Colin Hitschler and Maurice Linguist.

“It definitely comes down to the coaching,” Dijon Lee said. “At both places, I’m going to get the best coaching.”

In the 2023 season, Lee’s stats include 23 solo tackles, 55 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.